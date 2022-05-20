RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Imoh Umoren debuts teaser for horror series 'The Farm House'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Filmmaker Imoh Umoren has unveiled a first-look at his horror series 'The Farm House'.

The Farm House series [Instagram/theimohumoren]

Executive Produced by Nigerian rapper Freestyles (now Mista Styles), the series written by Lois Truly, will be set on a family in a haunted house.

'The Farm House' teaser follows a family's trip to a farm house that takes a nose dive when they discover the house is haunted by ghosts. The synopsis for season one reads: "A troubled family seek solace on a farm but find themselves victims of an ancient curse."

Details including release date and medium are yet to be announced. 'The Farm House' is Imoh's latest project following his 'The Pretty Ones Are the Loneliest' starring Paul Utomi and Lucy Ameh. A premiere for the film held on Valentine's day.

Umoren is popular for his 2019 'The Herbert Macaulay Affair' and 2017 'Children of Mud'. The latter recently joined the list of recently licensed Nollywood titles on Amazon Prime.

Watch the teaser:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

