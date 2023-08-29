I'm not shipping, I'm focused this season - Ike on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Many have questioned the triangle situation happening on BBNaija All Stars amongst Ike, Mercy and Cee-C, with Mercy even disapproving of his friendship with Cee-C, who is angry at her for objecting to it.

Ike took time during his diary session with Big Brother to clarify the situation explaining that it was purely friendship going on. According to him, "If you are seeing any triangle movement, if you are seeing any funny movement there, just know it is all friendship, it is all love... but this one is not a ship... I'm not shipping this season".

He also explained his reasons for not wanting a ship on BBNaija All Stars and reiterated his commitment to the cash prize at stack. With so much passion Ike divulged, "This ship made me lose my fire, made me lose my focus, though I gained a lot too but the person inside of me, the guy that wants the 100 million I can't lose him this time. I'm focused like a laser and nothing can derail me this time".

He also expressed feeling somewhat to Mercy's recent closeness since Frodd's eviction but assures that they are over the little issue they had in the house.