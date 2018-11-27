Pulse.ng logo
I will never go naked or be smooched for a movie - Sola Sobowale

'King of Boys' star, Sola Sobowale will not go naked or be smooched for a movie role and she has her reasons.

  • Published:

Sola Sobowale would not play some characters in a movie if the role will have her going naked or getting smooched while on set.

In a recent interview with Pulse, the 'King of Boys' star said she won't bring herself so low to kiss and cuddle amorously just because she needs to interpret her role perfectly.

ALSO READ: Sola Sobowale attend King of Boys premiere

She said, "Yes ooh, they are so many. I am not going to go naked, definitely and no smooching. Nobody is coming to smooch me, no smooching. I am a typical African woman, let's stay like that don't let us take it to the foreign land...

play

3 things Sola Sobowale told Pulse about 'King of Boys'

Eniola Salami, the main character of Kemi Adetiba's movie, 'King of Boys' played by Sola Sobowale told Pulse about her experience while on set.

The movie star, in a chat, revealed that she was touched beyond words when she got the script because she knew it was a defining moment for her career. 

The Wedding Party actress also said Kemi Adetiba has a unique way of bringing out the best in every actor.

Sobowale further said because Kemi believed in her abilities to take on the role of Eniola Salami in 'King of Boys' and deliver it to the delight of the audience, she was willing to give her all.

