Ifan Michael’s ‘Lotanna’ to premiere on Amazon Prime

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

‘Lotanna, Ifan Michael’s acclaimed feature film has been licensed by Amazon Prime Video.

Lotanna movie [Instagram]

The 2017 Toka McBaror directed drama will launch on the streamer on June 1, 2022, alongside a fast-increasing list of Nollywood titles launching on the streamer.

Confirming the premiere, producer Ifan Michael wrote on Instagram:

“It is with great pleasure that I announce my foray into the filmmaking space, Lotanna, would be streaming on Amazon Prime from tomorrow, June 1st,” Michael shared.

Lotanna is easily the most special project I’ve ever embarked on for reasons too many to mention and it is my proudest work till date. Please endeavor to watch it when you can to see my little beginnings and sweat and labour of my esteemed cast and crew members.”

Set in the 70s and starring Chris Okagbue as its titular character, Lotanna follows the titular character who discovers, after his father’s death, that he has inherited his debt. Burdened by an unshakable zeal to succeed in his music career, he must find a way resolve his money issues or die trying.

The Kemi Adesoye scripted film also stars Liz Benson, Ama Abebrese, Victor Olaitan and Jide Kosoko.

Since ‘Lotanna’, filmmaker Ifan Michael has gone on to garner major heights with his multiple award-winning title ‘Foreigners God’, also streaming on Amazon Prime and his latest project ‘Singing Sin’ which is currently in production.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

