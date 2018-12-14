If you offer sex for roles, you will fade - Mike Ezuruonye

news

Mike Ezuruonye has advised actresses exchanging sex for roles in Nollywood to desist because the action will only make them fade away.

In an interview with VibeNG, the director and actor said though he has not experienced such in his over a decade career, he will only cast an actor or actress based on their acting abilities.

"Nope! They haven’t done it to me. I don’t care if you say I’m trying to protect my industry (even if I am supposed to), but they haven’t done that to me. When I am working, I am a different person. I don’t care if you are my friend or not, if you aren’t good, I won’t put you in that movie," he said.

Continuing, Ezuruonye said, "If you are one of the people offering sex for movie roles, just know that you will fizzle away, because it is the people that decide an entertainer’s career. If you don’t have talent, once people get tired of watching your face, the producer loses money and goes broke. Anyone offering sex for movie roles will have a short-lived career."

Mike Ezuruonye is of the opinion that more Hollywood movies are pirated than Nollywood movies.

The actor and filmmaker made this known when speaking about the challenges of a Nollywood filmmaker and producer in a recent interview

Mike Ezuruonye's 'Lagos Real Fake Life' latest comedy, starring Odunlade Adekola, Emmanuella and Josh 2 funny has been doing well in cinemas according to Film One distribution.

The movie, which made its cinema debut on Friday, November 16, 2018 in Nigerian cinemas also featured popular acts in the movie are Nedu Wazobia, Mercy Aigbe, Nonso Diobi, Annie Idibia, IK Ogbonna, MC Lively and Efe Irele.