Idia Aisien covers Blanck magazine's latest edition, talks Nollywood journey

Media personality Idia Aisien got off to a great start in Nollywood last year when she landed her acting debut in Play Network's 'Nneka The Pretty Serpent' remake.
Aisien opens up about debuting in a lead role in 'Nneka The Pretty Serpent' remake.
The new Nollywood actress recently made a stunning cover star for Blanck Magazine where she opened up about landing the lead role in the 2020 blockbuster.
Describing her experience debuting as lead in a movie as humbling and remarkable, Aisien says the experience has shown her that one can literally achieve anything they set their minds to.
“You can learn a new language, and even become a different person. I am more confident than I have ever been, but it is a confidence about my ability to learn new things. Everything is also about humility— I walk into a room, and I am excited to learn and gain experience and skills from every single person I meet in that room. My mother always says that if there is an opportunity and you are prepared, then success will come—it finally makes complete sense.”
Aisien stars as the titular character in the film reportedly coming to Netflix soon.
