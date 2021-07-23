Idia Aisien covers Blanck magazine's latest edition, talks Nollywood journey

Describing her experience debuting as lead in a movie as humbling and remarkable, Aisien says the experience has shown her that one can literally achieve anything they set their minds to.

“You can learn a new language, and even become a different person. I am more confident than I have ever been, but it is a confidence about my ability to learn new things. Everything is also about humility— I walk into a room, and I am excited to learn and gain experience and skills from every single person I meet in that room. My mother always says that if there is an opportunity and you are prepared, then success will come—it finally makes complete sense.”