Nigeria’s foremost video on demand platform IBAKATV.COM is set to change the face of internet mobile entertainment and accessibility in Nigeria and beyond.

In their bid at repositioning for market leadership, IBAKATV.COM has come up with a new logo and a website designed contemporarily to guarantee flexible users experience. The new logo and website which promise new functional and more responsive interface will be launched to the Nigerian and global markets this weekend.

The new logo, wrapped with a blend of deep green and white colour, is created in a very unique way that could easily be identified by the current and potential subscribers of IBAKATV.COM on the playstore and ios. To this end, a new easy to download mobile App has already been developed and will be available on every play store worldwide.

The website WWW.IBAKATV.COM on the other hand, has a freshly designed look, easy to navigate, seamless selection of movie to watch and many more. Subscribers on this platform are guaranteed a good user experience with easy navigation and fast loading ability. Also, there are unique functionalities like Download, Cast, easy signup, update profile, flexible payment system, personalization of profile etc.

Speaking on this development, founder of IBAKA Entertainment limited, Mr. Blessed Idornigie disclosed that “customers can now enjoy latest cinema movies on the go with flexible payment system for as low as $7 globally; and customers in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya can now subscribe to IBAKATV.COM with their local bank card.

“The main purpose of our new logo introduction is to let our customers get familiar with the rebranding process and assure them of our non-stop commitment to providing latest Nollywood Blockbuster cinema movies and TV series”, he assured. He went on to promise all IBAKATV.COM subscribers 14 days free access to watch Blockbusters movies after the launch.

IBAKATV.COM was founded in 2011 purposely to create a platform that will become viewer's choice destination in African Internet entertainment. Today it is one of the fastest-growing internet entertainment companies in Nigeria and is currently YouTube's biggest sub-Saharan African partner.

Subscribers can watch on the go through their mobile device library of cinema movies and TV Series with catchy and relatable story lines interpreted by popular and talented actors.

