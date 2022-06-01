I tore my lip on set - Bovi recounts worst acting experience of all time

According to Bovi, he accidentally tore his lip on the day he was scheduled to share a kissing scene with co-star Sharon Ooja. On how he survived the accident, the actor revealed that he sought the Director's permission to reschedule the scene but they eventually opted for a make believe idea instead.

The Inkblot produced film debuted May 13, 2022 following a rousing premiere held in Lagos. Directed by Chinaza Onuzo who doubles as co-writer, 'The Perfect Arrangement' follows Tade, a free-spirited scion of a respected political family, living her best life without a care in the world.