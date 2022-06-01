In his comic style, the actor, in an edition of Pulse Fun Facts with Basketmouth, detailed an embarrassing moment on the set of Inkblot productions' 2022 romantic comedy 'The Perfect Arrangement'.
I tore my lip on set - Bovi recounts worst acting experience of all time
Comedian cum movie star, Bovi Ugboma has shared a behind-the-glamour experience while on set.
According to Bovi, he accidentally tore his lip on the day he was scheduled to share a kissing scene with co-star Sharon Ooja. On how he survived the accident, the actor revealed that he sought the Director's permission to reschedule the scene but they eventually opted for a make believe idea instead.
Watch the full interview:
The Inkblot produced film debuted May 13, 2022 following a rousing premiere held in Lagos. Directed by Chinaza Onuzo who doubles as co-writer, 'The Perfect Arrangement' follows Tade, a free-spirited scion of a respected political family, living her best life without a care in the world.
Things get complicated when she develops feelings for Chidi, a fast-rising politician who also happens to be her ex, and Cheta, her best friend. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Chidi and Cheta are brothers. The romantic comedy also stars Sharon Ooja, Pere Egbi, Debo “Mr. Macaroni” Adedayo, Rotimi Salami, Dorcas Shola Fapson (Ms DSF), Wofai Fada, Adunni Ade, Mimi Chaka, Ummi Baba Ahmed, and Funsho Adeolu.
