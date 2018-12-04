I have been acting for 45 years out of passion for the art -Madam Saje

Pulse.ng logo
Passion for acting has kept me in Nollywood for 45 years - Madam Saje

Madam Saje said the passion for acting has kept her going for 45 years and hopefully more years ahead.

Fausat Balogun play Madam Saje says her passion for acting has kept her going for 45 years. (Funmmy Kemmy)

Alhaja Fausat Balogun, who is widely known as Madam Saje, has remained relevant in the Nigerian movie industry for 45 years and she has revealed her secret.

In a recent report by Legit, the actress said the passion for acting has kept her going for 45 years and hopefully more years ahead.

ALSO READ: Madam Saje celebrates 40 years in acting

"As for me, I have spent over 45 years in this industry; so, it is something that is already part of me. I cannot readily change to do another thing. However, I am happy that I don’t beg to eat and I am able to do things that my peers engage in.

"The only thing keeping many of us here is the passion we have for the job. If not for that, some people would have resorted to selling wares at Oshodi. There are no structures in place and pirates are also dealing with us.

“I can only speak for myself. I cannot say anything about what people do in their private moments. However, if the industry is buoyant, there wouldn’t even be mention of things like this. It is because of the hardship in the sector that some people engage in untoward acts.”

Balogun starred as Mama Saje in a 1990 television series titled 'Erin Kee Kee', and has went on to feature in over 80 movies since then.

She is married to fellow actor Rafiu Balogun, who was her boss before they married.

Fausat Balogun was born on February 13, 1959 in Kwara State, Nigeria. She is an actress, known for "Òmìn" (2008), "Omo Pupa" (2008) and "Òfin Mósè" (2006).

