Kunle Afolayan hardly watch Nollywood movies - or badly done movies - and he has his reasons.

In an interview with TheCable, the filmmaker and actor candidly said he hardly watch Nollywood movies because he's keen on watching movies that will challenge him and change his orientation about certain things.

Afolayan made the statement while responding to a question on his take on badly subtitled movies shown in Nigeria.

He said, "...Truth be told, I hardly watch them because I am keen on watching movies that will challenge me and change my orientation about certain things. My children watch them a lot and that does not make them speak bad English."

Simi to feature in Kunle Afolayan's movie 'Mokalik'

Simi will be taking her first steps into the acting world after securing a role on Kunle Afolayan 's upcoming movie, 'Mokalik'.

The singer who has successfully carved a niche for herself in the music world is seeking to explore her other talents as she is set ot feature in her first Nollywood movie.

Simi has been casted to line up alongside other prominent industry names like Femi Adebayo, Ayo Adesanya, Faithia Williams, Lateef Oladimeji, among others in prolific producer, Kunle Afolayan‘s new movie Mokalik.