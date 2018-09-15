Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

I hardly watch regular Nollywood movies - Kunle Afolayan

Kunle Afolayan I hardly watch regular Nollywood movies - filmmaker speaks candidly

Kunle Afolayan has confessed to not watching much of Nollywood movies because he's keen on watching movies that can challenge him.

  • Published:
I hardly watch regular Nollywood movies - Kunle Afolayan play Kunle Afolayan has confessed to not watching much of Nollywood movies because he's keen on watching movies that can challenge him. (Instagram/KunleAfo)

Kunle Afolayan hardly watch Nollywood movies - or badly done movies - and he has his reasons.

In an interview with TheCable, the filmmaker and actor candidly said he hardly watch Nollywood movies because he's keen on watching movies that will challenge him and change his orientation about certain things.

Afolayan made the statement while responding to a question on his take on badly subtitled movies shown in Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Actor says funding essential for quality movie production

He said, "...Truth be told, I hardly watch them because I am keen on watching movies that will challenge me and change my orientation about certain things. My children watch them a lot and that does not make them speak bad English."

play (Instagram/KunleAfo)

 

Simi to feature in Kunle Afolayan's movie 'Mokalik'

Simi will be taking her first steps into the acting world after securing a role on Kunle Afolayan's upcoming movie, 'Mokalik'.

The singer who has successfully carved a niche for herself in the music world is seeking to explore her other talents as she is set ot feature in her first Nollywood movie.

Simi has been casted to line up alongside other prominent industry names like Femi Adebayo, Ayo Adesanya, Faithia Williams, Lateef Oladimeji, among others in prolific producer, Kunle Afolayan‘s new movie Mokalik.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Genevieve Nnaji Actress speaks to CNN on her Netflix acquired film,...bullet
2 Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies with most nudity and sex scenesbullet
3 Genevieve Nnaji Actress says the success of her movie ''Lion Heart''...bullet

Related Articles

Kunle Afolayan Actor says funding essential for quality movie production
Simi Singer gets acting role in Kunle Afolayan's upcoming movie, 'Mokalik'
Kunle Afolayan Filmmaker refutes brother's claims that they lived a poor life
John Boyega British-Nigerian actor speaks on possibility of a Nollywood-Hollywood collaboration
Mother's Day 10 best Nollywood movie mums
AMVCA 2018 Africa's 'prestigious' movie award might not hold this year
Nollywood Will 2018 be a better year for the Nigerian film industry?
Pulse List 5 most anticipated Nollywood movies of 2018
Pulse List 2017 Top Nollywood movies of the year

Movies

The cast of the movie 'Chief Daddy'
Movie Teaser Take a look at the 1st teaser for #ChiefDaddyMovie
Crazy Rich Asians is a refreshing love story
Pulse Movie Review 'Crazy Rich Asians' is a refreshing story that will make you fall in love
Rafiki Director of Kenyan film banned for its lesbian storyline is suing the film board
Funke Adesiyan dumps PDP, picks up APC form to contest in 2019
Funke Adesiyan Actress dumps PDP, picks up APC form to contest in 2019