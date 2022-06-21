RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

I don't think I can ever play a gay role - actor Nosa Rex

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Nollywood star actor Nosa Rex is opening up about his choice roles and undertaking challenging roles.

Nosa Rex [Instagram/babarex0]
Nosa Rex [Instagram/babarex0]

The actor, in a recent interview with Punch NG, revealed that while he has no regrets about any role he has played in his career spanning over a decade, he has reservations about playing a homosexual character.

Recommended articles

In the Sunday Scoop interview, the actor shared, “I have never regretted playing any role. I am an actor and I am supposed to be able to interpret any character I am given. However, I don’t think I can ever act as a gay person.

ALSO READ: A review of LASU final year students' staging of the Lion King: A refreshing blast from the past

"That is a character I don’t really like to play. It will be hard for me trying to be gay when I am not. Aside from that, I don’t think I have played any role I regret playing. In the course of my career, it has been from one challenging role to the other.”

With over 40 films under his belt, Nosa Rex is one of the industry's celebrated talents. Formally popular for working in the Asaba film industry, the actor has now made a transition to cinema films with major titles including Funke Akindele-Bello and JJC Skillz' record-breaking film 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga' and VSL Media's newest debut 'The Wildflower.'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I don't think I can ever play a gay role - actor Nosa Rex

I don't think I can ever play a gay role - actor Nosa Rex

Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade celebrate daughter on 6th birthday

Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade celebrate daughter on 6th birthday

Moses Babatope to serve as a juror in 2022 International Emmy Awards

Moses Babatope to serve as a juror in 2022 International Emmy Awards

'We are not officially divorced' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi reveals

'We are not officially divorced' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi reveals

Amazon Prime Video partners with Nemsia studios on Nollywood pioneer slate deal

Amazon Prime Video partners with Nemsia studios on Nollywood pioneer slate deal

Badman Q sets to drop a new single 'Selah', off his forthcoming debut EP

Badman Q sets to drop a new single 'Selah', off his forthcoming debut EP

Ugandan Presidential Candidate summons Fela's Spirit during Interview

Ugandan Presidential Candidate summons Fela's Spirit during Interview

Hats off for the No. 1 ABG Tiwa Savage as she becomes TECNO's first female ambassador

Hats off for the No. 1 ABG Tiwa Savage as she becomes TECNO's first female ambassador

Nigerians drag Regina Daniel's husband on Twitter over comment made about Peter Obi's presidential aspiration

Nigerians drag Regina Daniel's husband on Twitter over comment made about Peter Obi's presidential aspiration

Trending

5 Nollywood actors who are married to fellow Nollywood stars

Bimpe Oyebade and Lateef Adedimeji

Reunion finale: I never asked Liquorose to be my girlfriend- Emmanuel admits

BBNaija Emmanuel and Liquorose [Instagram]

Reunion: Saskay denied me more times than Judas denied Christ - JayPaul

Saskay and JayPaul [Instagram]

Nollywood films you should see before the year runs out

The Man of God Netflix movie [Instagram]