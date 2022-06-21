I don't think I can ever play a gay role - actor Nosa Rex

In the Sunday Scoop interview, the actor shared, “I have never regretted playing any role. I am an actor and I am supposed to be able to interpret any character I am given. However, I don’t think I can ever act as a gay person.

"That is a character I don’t really like to play. It will be hard for me trying to be gay when I am not. Aside from that, I don’t think I have played any role I regret playing. In the course of my career, it has been from one challenging role to the other.”