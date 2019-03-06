Muyiwa Ademola believes he is a very serious filmmaker and won’t be caught shooting a comedy.

In a chat with Pulse movies, the ‘Ori’ actor and director said there was a time he tried bending his ways to write a comedy but just couldn’t get himself to do it.

“There was actually a moment I felt down being in the movie industry because I am a very serious filmmaker, I don’t do comedy, so there was this influx of comedy in the industry and the marketers came and pressured me into doing comedy so I picked up my pen to write some comedy but it just didn’t work,” he said.

Continuing, the actor said, “ I noticed I wasn’t built from that or write comical stories, which means I am wired to write and create a serious film, soul touching stories and all that and at that point, people felt Muyiwa couldn’t do it any longer. I didn’t feel dejected because I can still tell you that every day, I still have stories that touch people but people felt everyone loves comedy because no one was writing the real issue based story and everyone was moving into comedy. I felt a bit down but my wife kept telling me that I shouldn’t deter from doing what I know how to do best. She assured me that it was a passing phase and indeed, the phase passed away.”

Ademola is one of the leading actors in Nollywood with focus on indigenous stories told in the Yoruba language to millions of viewers and his fans.