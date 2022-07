Last season saw the male housemates arriving a day before their female counterparts. It is not clear if this season will see a repeat of the arrival of the housemates.

The premiere will be aired across all Africa Magic and BBNaija channels on DStv and GOtv.

The channels include DStv channels 151, 153, 154, 198, and GOtv channels 2, 6, and 29 by 7:00pm on both days.

Thereafter, the show will air on the 24-hour channels 198 on DStv and 29 on GOtv.

This year's season of the show will be hosted by media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

This year’s BBNaija edition will see a lucky Nigerian take home N100 million worth of prizes, the biggest in the show’s history.

Season seven will also spot some pre-Covid elements including the return of the fan-favorite ‘Ninjas’ and a live studio audience.