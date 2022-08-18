How to save your favourite BBNaija housemate from eviction

For the last three weeks, the two Level Up houses have been in a battle for supremacy in Head of House games and weekly wager, with Level 1 housemates maintaining a winning streak, leaving level 2 housemates open for eviction.

Pulse Nigeria

After winning the HoH game for the fourth week running, Level 1 housemates, again, put up five level 2 housemates for possible eviction on Sunday night. On the list are Amaka, Kess, Pharmsavy, Daniella and Groovy.

So far, four Level 2 housemates, Christy O, Cyph, Ilebaye and Khali, have been evicted from the show, While Beauty was disqualified for violating Big Brother’s rules on three counts.

You have the power to save your favourite Level 2 housemate this week and possibly keep him or her in the game till the end.

Pulse Nigeria

GOtv Jolli customers have up to 200 votes at their disposal, while 350 votes are open for GOtv Max customers.

For more votes, customers can upgrade to GOtv Supa to unlock 500 votes and increase the chances of your favourite housemate.