RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

How to save your favourite BBNaija housemate from eviction

Odion Okonofua
Level two housemates [BigBroNaija]
Level two housemates [BigBroNaija]

Biggie has left us anticipating what new twist will be introduced and each week’s task has revealed the creativity and ingenuity of each housemate.

Recommended articles

For the last three weeks, the two Level Up houses have been in a battle for supremacy in Head of House games and weekly wager, with Level 1 housemates maintaining a winning streak, leaving level 2 housemates open for eviction.

How to save your favourite BBNaija housemate from eviction
How to save your favourite BBNaija housemate from eviction Pulse Nigeria

After winning the HoH game for the fourth week running, Level 1 housemates, again, put up five level 2 housemates for possible eviction on Sunday night. On the list are Amaka, Kess, Pharmsavy, Daniella and Groovy.

So far, four Level 2 housemates, Christy O, Cyph, Ilebaye and Khali, have been evicted from the show, While Beauty was disqualified for violating Big Brother’s rules on three counts.

You have the power to save your favourite Level 2 housemate this week and possibly keep him or her in the game till the end.

How to save your favourite BBNaija housemate from eviction
How to save your favourite BBNaija housemate from eviction Pulse Nigeria

GOtv Jolli customers have up to 200 votes at their disposal, while 350 votes are open for GOtv Max customers.

For more votes, customers can upgrade to GOtv Supa to unlock 500 votes and increase the chances of your favourite housemate.

Voting is open from 8 pm on Mondays to 9 pm on Thursdays.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.
Our newsletter gives you access to a curated selection of the most important stories daily.
By subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pastor Iren delivers a divine message in 'Apostolos' [Pulse Album Review]

Pastor Iren delivers a divine message in 'Apostolos' [Pulse Album Review]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 4)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 4)

Ranking M.I Abaga's Top Five Albums [Afrobeats Throwback]

Ranking M.I Abaga's Top Five Albums [Afrobeats Throwback]

How to save your favourite BBNaija housemate from eviction

How to save your favourite BBNaija housemate from eviction

Nollywood movies you should see for heartwarming laughter

Nollywood movies you should see for heartwarming laughter

Throwback Movie Review: Is this your King? - King of Boys 2 review

Throwback Movie Review: "Is this your King?" - King of Boys 2 review

Asake spoils himself with a sprawling mansion in Lagos

Asake spoils himself with a sprawling mansion in Lagos

2Face Idibia celebrates baby mama Pero Adeniyi on her birthday

2Face Idibia celebrates baby mama Pero Adeniyi on her birthday

‘Squid Game’ creator reveals what fans should expect from sequel

‘Squid Game’ creator reveals what fans should expect from sequel

Trending

Deji & ChiChi bbnaija housemates [bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Chichi twerks aggressively on Deji [Video]

Phyna and Groovy had a passionate session under the duvet [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Beauty’s fans weep as Phyna replaces her under the duvet with Groovy

BBNaija season 7 housemates at Saturday night party [Instagram/dstvnigeria]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 4)

Phyna BBNaija season 7 housemate [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: I make up to 100k per night from being hype woman - Phyna