It is important to appreciate people who seek to make a living in a honest way but the singer did not get to experience that with the folks close to him.

He shared with Punch News in an interview published on Sunday, February 17, 2019, that the cabbie job helped make things better for him.

“If we don’t celebrate people who do legitimate jobs, we will keep promoting fraudulent activities and crimes.

"When you look down on cab drivers, it can push them into committing crimes for survival. I could recall an instance when a lady ridiculed me because she wanted to pay a certain amount. Of course, she didn’t know who I was. I have been able to work on my mind and I don’t allow certain things affect me.

“I am not a cab driver anymore, but I don’t see anything wrong in it. People made it look like I was doing a terrible thing. I was just going through a difficult time; life is about ups and downs.

"That is why most people don’t speak out whenever they are troubled. I had to go through that process to redefine my life and it gave me a better perspective about life. Things are better for me now and I thank God.”

It is a long walk to where he is now.

In September 2018, the reality TV star spoke with Channels Television News, to confirm difficulty since becoming a winner in the Project Fame contest.

The issues he experienced were not specified but they were enough to make him feel depressed.