‘House of Ga’a’ tops Netflix Nigeria chart.

Set in the ancient 18th century Yoruba history, “House of Ga’a” tells the gripping tale of a power-hungry political figure, Ga’a, who orchestrates a brutal betrayal within the Oyo Empire.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the star-studded epic movie has been on top of the chart since its release on July 26.

‘Savi’, an Indian movie about a woman’s determination to break her husband out of prison came in at second, while ‘The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior’ is ranked third on the chart.

‘Non Negotiable’, a thriller about a hostage negotiator who must rescue the Mexican president and wife after they are kidnapped is fourth while ‘Maharaja’, an Indian action movie, and ‘Titanic’, an epic romantic disaster movie are the fifth and sixth respectively on the chart.

Action movies, ’ Shina’, ‘Chhota Bheem” the “Curse of Damyaan” and ‘Trigger Warning’’ occupied the seventh, eighth, and ninth positions.