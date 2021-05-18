RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Tomi Folowosele and Chukwu Martin collaborate on 'Hours Before' short film

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The short film explores the single character experimental style.

'Hours Before' short film directed by Chukwu Martin [Chukwu Martin]

Filmmaker, Tomi Folowosele is set to debut her first short film, 'Hours Before' directed by Chukwu Martin ('Altar Boys', 'The Pickup').

Adopting the single character style, the short film set to debut May 20 on YouTube, follows the story of a young woman who tries to make the best of her seeming final moments.

“Death and surreal ideas have always intrigued me. Anything outside the norm fascinates me," Folowosele says on the upcoming short play.

"I’ve heard stories growing up about how most people feel it when close to death. I found the phenomenon hard to believe until I saw someone on the morning of his death, and he kept speaking incoherently.

ALSO READ: Watch Chukwu Martin's 'Altar Boys' short play

"The thing about us is, we feel these things but many times can’t explain why we feel that way. So, I decided to explore this part of us by making this art film and working with director ‘Chukwu Martin is a choice I’ll always make.”

Folowosele doubles as the film's writer and sole cast.

