Tomi Folowosele and Chukwu Martin collaborate on 'Hours Before' short film

Adopting the single character style, the short film set to debut May 20 on YouTube, follows the story of a young woman who tries to make the best of her seeming final moments.

“Death and surreal ideas have always intrigued me. Anything outside the norm fascinates me," Folowosele says on the upcoming short play.

"I’ve heard stories growing up about how most people feel it when close to death. I found the phenomenon hard to believe until I saw someone on the morning of his death, and he kept speaking incoherently.

"The thing about us is, we feel these things but many times can’t explain why we feel that way. So, I decided to explore this part of us by making this art film and working with director ‘Chukwu Martin is a choice I’ll always make.”