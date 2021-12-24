Hot Nollywood dramas to binge this Christmas

1. Ile Alayo

Ile Alayo is a comedy series adapted from a comedy movie of the same title. Based on popular demand from Nollywood audience, It’s now produced into a comedy series. The relaunch version of this comic series retains a number of the original actors, while also bringing a new spice to it with popular faces in the Nigerian comedy scene.

Produced by Pay-TV provider, StarTimes, in conjunction with Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, and Wakaati TV, the series airs Mondays to Wednesdays at 7:30pm on ST Nollywood Plus.

Subscribers on lower bouquets can also enjoy these series. Basic and smart subscribers can watch on the newly launched ST Nollywood channel at 7:30pm Mondays to Wednesdays. While NOVA bouquet subscribers (N900 monthly) can watch on Wakaati channel.

Non-StarTimes customers can download the StarTimes-ON app to enjoy Ile-Alayo on the go.

The cast of the new TV series includes top actors and social media comedians such as Odunlade Adekola, Mercy Aigbe, Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello), Lateef Adedimeji, Dele Odule, Femi Adebayo, Ebun Oloyede, Mr Macaroni, Cute Abiola, Olaiya Igwe, Broda Shaggi and Woli Agba.

Pulse Nigeria

2. Okirika

Another series to binge with family members this Yuletide is Okirika. This series gained a lot of attention when Iyabo Ojo called for entries for the auditions, and since then, it has remained in the news.

Viewers can expect a lot more than laughter from this family sitcom as leading actress Ini Edo has said that the plot explores the “underworld of crime scenes like what people do undercover using other businesses to cover up.”

With a prominent cast lined up for the comedy series, drawn from social media comedians and mainstream actors, Okirika was written to entertain viewers while passing a moral message.

The cast list includes Binta Ayo Mogaji, Iyabo Ojo, Ini Edo, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Yvonne Jegede, Broda Shaggi, Debo Adebayo (Mr. Macaroni), Aloma Isaac Junior (Zicsaloma), Denrele Edun, and Chigul.

Others are Adebayo Ridwan (Isbae U), Jide ‘Jblaze’ Oyegbile, Jide Kosoko, Priscilla Ojo, Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), Ariyiike Owolagba, Yinka Quadri, Layole Oyatogun, Small Doctor, and Yerins Abraham, among others.

Okirika airs Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30pm on StarTimes’ ST Nollywood Plus channel. Subscribers on lower bouquets can also enjoy these series. Basic and smart subscribers can watch on the newly launched ST Nollywood channel at 7:30pm Thursdays to Saturdays, or on PBO TV channel every Saturday at 7:30pm.

Non-StarTimes customers can download the StarTimes-ON app to enjoy Okirika on the go.

3. Movies

With over five Nollywood channels on StarTimes, 7pm to 10pm daily is blockbuster movie time. AMC Movies channel, PBO TV, ST Nollywood Plus, ST Nollywood, and Wakaati TV have lined-up smash movies this holiday season

Happy viewing moment to you. Oh! And don’t forget that AFCON 2021 will air on StarTimes from January 9, 2022.

----