More Hollywood movies are pirated than Nollywood movie- Mike Ezuruonye

Mike Ezuruonye has said more Hollywood movies are pirated than Nollywood movie but the practitioners don't feel much pain because of a structured industry.

Guests at the Lagos Real Fake Life movie premiere which held on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Genesis deluxe cinema, Palms mall, Lekki. play Mike Ezuruonye at the Lagos Real Fake Life movie premiere which held on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Genesis deluxe cinema, Palms mall, Lekki. (Pulse)

Mike Ezuruonye is of the opinion that more Hollywood movies are pirated than Nollywood movies.

The actor and filmmaker made this known when speaking about the challenges of a Nollywood filmmaker and producer in an interview with VibeNG.

"Many people don’t realize that Hollywood movies are more pirated than Nollywood movies but because they have many cinemas over there, the movie makers are still good," he began.

Continuing, he said, "We honestly do not have the right structure. Yes, it’s growing but we haven’t gotten it right yet. The issue of royalties isn’t met, producers are lazy because they aren’t looking for other avenues to expand the clientele of Nollywood, content buyers are ripping people off, and distribution is a big issue also. We need structures and more cinemas in Nigeria.

"We are growing, I admit, but I want to wake up one morning and see that we have over 200 cinemas in this country. Imagine a quarter of the total population of Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania and other African countries, spending about $2 to watch your movie, aren’t you going to smile to the bank? That’s why I always try to distribute my content to other African countries also.

"We really need to join forces with other African filmmakers, and that is why I am pioneering a movement with other filmmakers across the continent to make this possible," he said.

Mike Ezuruonye's 'Lagos Real Fake Life' latest comedy, starring Odunlade Adekola, Emmanuella and Josh 2 funny has been doing well in cinemas according to Film One distribution.

The movie, which made its cinema debut on Friday, November 16, 2018 in Nigerian cinemas also featured popular acts in the movie are Nedu Wazobia, Mercy Aigbe, Nonso Diobi, Annie Idibia, IK Ogbonna, MC Lively and Efe Irele.

