According to The Hollywood Reporter, the contract is billed to last several years with a focus on the production of non-English language films from West and East Africa.

Two of the slated non-English language films will be from Nigeria and one from Egypt. The report further reveals that UpperRoom will source its content from African Intellectual properties some of which include literary works, African mythology and Nollywood classics.

Boyega confirmed the reports via Twitter saying “I am thrilled to announce that my production company, UpperRoom Productions, will be partnering with Netflix International, to develop a slate of non-English feature films”.

Speaking on the new deal, Netflix Vice President of International film, David Kosse shared:

"Africa has a rich history in storytelling and for Netflix, this partnership with John and UpperRoom presents an opportunity to further our investment in the continent while bringing unique African stories to our members both in Africa and around the world”.

In February, Netflix unveiled ‘Netflix Naija’ with a reveal of its first Nigerian original series directed by South African based director, Akin Omotoso. The series set to premiere later this year stars Kate Henshaw, Joke Silva, Richard Mofe Damijo, Bimbo Akintola, Iretiola Doyle, Kehinde Bankole, Adeola Laoye and Nonso Bassey.