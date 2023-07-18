Here's why an All-Star edition is exactly what 'BBNaija' needs [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Unlike previous editions, which had fresh, new faces, the upcoming season eight is bringing back the audience's favourites for an 'All Stars' edition.

Speaking at a media briefing on July 14, 2023, the Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, said, “We are excited to bring you a refreshed season of Big Brother Naija. I am sure you all have noticed the buzz on social media and all the speculations about the eighth season of this well-loved-show - we certainly have- and we can confirm to you all today; YES, the 8th season of Big Brother Naija is the All-Star Edition."

She went on to briefly share why the new season will feature carefully selected housemates and fan favourites from previous editions of the show.

In Tejumola's words, "We have done seven seasons, and for the 8th edition, we feel it is the best time to bring everyone who has been on the show back for an opportunity to win ₦‎120 million."

Is this a good strategy for BBNaija?

Since the show's inception in 2006 and re-emergence in 2017, it has stood out for continuously drawing attention with interesting housemates and controversial moments.

Over the years, it has grown into one of the biggest TV shows, consistently giving us stars that have gone on to do big things in the entertainment industry.

Whenever the organisers called for interested candidates, people flocked from all over the country to Lagos to get their shot at fame.

Then COVID-19 and End SARS happened, and slowly, it felt like BBN was gradually losing its hold on the culture, which some might say is a good thing if you aren't a fan of the show.

It started to feel like we had seen it all, from the overused 'I come from poverty/I am a hustler' script to unnecessary toxic personalities.

The fact that the show was arguably no longer producing successful stars that could make a lasting impression outside the house as it did back in the day with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Uti Nwachukwu, and Tobi Bakre was not helping its cause.

Then came Big Brother Titans, a combination of Nigerian and South African housemates, which seemed like a great way to shake things up, but even that failed to truly lift off.

Apart from the occasional controversial moments, the last edition barely made a blip in the consciousness of many Nigerians, outside of the devoted fans.

In today's climate, where there are a zillion shows, movies, and things fighting to grab people's attention for more than a few minutes, it's becoming increasingly clear that BBNaija needed to throw away its script and come up with something fresh and more entertaining.

Just in time, the show has announced the All-Stars, which gives fans a chance to see their favourite housemates back in the house and experience other exciting changes.

Not only is this a major draw, but the upcoming season also has ₦‎120 million up for grabs, an amount big enough to get Ebuka's attention as he jokingly asked the organisers at the media briefing if he could abandon his recurring hosting gig for a chance to compete for the prize money.

There is also the additional incentive of ₦‎1 million each for 30 fans of the show if they lock in their favourite housemate. Who doesn't want money in this economy?

So far, the news of the all-star edition appears to working by reviving attention around the show. Since the announcement last week, I have seen more mention of BBNaija online than usual as fans continue to speculate about which housemates are coming back.

Even though it's a little early to tell, it starting to look like the show has found exactly what it needs to bounce back hard.

Time will tell if this is a long-term winning strategy once BBNaija returns on July 23, 2023, and we find out exactly which fan favourites are back.