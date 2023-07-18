ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here's why an All-Star edition is exactly what 'BBNaija' needs [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Inemesit Udodiong

For the first time in BBN history, the popular show is featuring former housemates.

An All-Star edition is exactly what 'BBNaija' needs [BellaNaija]
An All-Star edition is exactly what 'BBNaija' needs [BellaNaija]

Recommended articles

Unlike previous editions, which had fresh, new faces, the upcoming season eight is bringing back the audience's favourites for an 'All Stars' edition.

Speaking at a media briefing on July 14, 2023, the Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, said, “We are excited to bring you a refreshed season of Big Brother Naija. I am sure you all have noticed the buzz on social media and all the speculations about the eighth season of this well-loved-show - we certainly have- and we can confirm to you all today; YES, the 8th season of Big Brother Naija is the All-Star Edition."

'BBNaija' returns with exciting changes [BellaNaija]
'BBNaija' returns with exciting changes [BellaNaija] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

She went on to briefly share why the new season will feature carefully selected housemates and fan favourites from previous editions of the show.

In Tejumola's words, "We have done seven seasons, and for the 8th edition, we feel it is the best time to bring everyone who has been on the show back for an opportunity to win ₦‎120 million."

Since the show's inception in 2006 and re-emergence in 2017, it has stood out for continuously drawing attention with interesting housemates and controversial moments.

Over the years, it has grown into one of the biggest TV shows, consistently giving us stars that have gone on to do big things in the entertainment industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whenever the organisers called for interested candidates, people flocked from all over the country to Lagos to get their shot at fame.

BBNaija auditions on Friday, February 1, 2019.
BBNaija auditions on Friday, February 1, 2019. BBNaija auditions on Friday, February 1, 2019. Pulse Nigeria

Then COVID-19 and End SARS happened, and slowly, it felt like BBN was gradually losing its hold on the culture, which some might say is a good thing if you aren't a fan of the show.

It started to feel like we had seen it all, from the overused 'I come from poverty/I am a hustler' script to unnecessary toxic personalities.

The fact that the show was arguably no longer producing successful stars that could make a lasting impression outside the house as it did back in the day with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Uti Nwachukwu, and Tobi Bakre was not helping its cause.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ebuka is arguably the most consistently successful BBNaija housemate [Instagram/ebuka]
Ebuka is arguably the most consistently successful BBNaija housemate [Instagram/ebuka] Pulse Nigeria

Then came Big Brother Titans, a combination of Nigerian and South African housemates, which seemed like a great way to shake things up, but even that failed to truly lift off.

Apart from the occasional controversial moments, the last edition barely made a blip in the consciousness of many Nigerians, outside of the devoted fans.

In today's climate, where there are a zillion shows, movies, and things fighting to grab people's attention for more than a few minutes, it's becoming increasingly clear that BBNaija needed to throw away its script and come up with something fresh and more entertaining.

Just in time, the show has announced the All-Stars, which gives fans a chance to see their favourite housemates back in the house and experience other exciting changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only is this a major draw, but the upcoming season also has ₦‎120 million up for grabs, an amount big enough to get Ebuka's attention as he jokingly asked the organisers at the media briefing if he could abandon his recurring hosting gig for a chance to compete for the prize money.

There is also the additional incentive of ₦‎1 million each for 30 fans of the show if they lock in their favourite housemate. Who doesn't want money in this economy?

So far, the news of the all-star edition appears to working by reviving attention around the show. Since the announcement last week, I have seen more mention of BBNaija online than usual as fans continue to speculate about which housemates are coming back.

Even though it's a little early to tell, it starting to look like the show has found exactly what it needs to bounce back hard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Time will tell if this is a long-term winning strategy once BBNaija returns on July 23, 2023, and we find out exactly which fan favourites are back.

*Pulse Editor's Opinion is the viewpoint of an editor at Pulse. It does not represent the opinion of the organisation Pulse.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Akon describes Nigerians as the smartest people on earth

Akon describes Nigerians as the smartest people on earth

Here's why an All-Star edition is exactly what 'BBNaija' needs [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Here's why an All-Star edition is exactly what 'BBNaija' needs [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Odumodu Blvck samples Wizkid & Da Grin as he teases new single

Odumodu Blvck samples Wizkid & Da Grin as he teases new single

Ebuka describes qualities he looks for in 'BBNaija' housemates

Ebuka describes qualities he looks for in 'BBNaija' housemates

Ebuka doesn't enjoy being famous, but he loves the benefits

Ebuka doesn't enjoy being famous, but he loves the benefits

Jude Okoye and his wife Ify mark their 9th wedding anniversary

Jude Okoye and his wife Ify mark their 9th wedding anniversary

Sophia Vergera and husband call it quits after 7 years of marriage

Sophia Vergera and husband call it quits after 7 years of marriage

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez reportedly seperate after 2 years of marriage

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez reportedly seperate after 2 years of marriage

Couples should be required to take a mental evaluation before marriage - Kaffy

Couples should be required to take a mental evaluation before marriage - Kaffy

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Wura' is a Showmax original

Showmax’s 'Wura' wraps up season 1 with 100 episodes

Big Brother Naija will premiere its eighth season on July 23, 2023 [Instagram/@bigbrothernaija]

BBNaija All-Stars starts July 23, winner walks with ₦‎120 million

A heated clash between Mercy and Tacha is one of the top moments of BBNaija [Twitter/BBNaija]

ChatGPT says these are the top 7 BBNaija moments ever

Kunle Afolayan has a new series in the works titled 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre' [Instagram/Kunleafo]

Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre' wraps filming