Here's what we know about Stella Damascus latest feature 'The Scar'

The Scar tells the story of a woman played by Damascus, whose marriage gets troubled by the effects of forceful genital mutilation done to her many years ago. Now she must overcome the past and at the same time fight to save her family.

Produced by Ella Emefiele, a US-based Nigerian filmmaker, the romance drama sets out with the goal to educate its audience about the effects, dangers and solutions to the gripping menace of female genital mutilation.

Directed by Robert Peters, the movie features other actors like Joseph Benjamin, Mercy Macjoe, Collins John Emefiele and Ella Emefiele.

The Scar will debut at Nigerian cinemas on October 6, 2023, and then in the United States of America later on.

In an exclusive with Shock Ng, Ella shares the why behind her pursuit and production of this movie. She explained, "During my practice in Nigeria, I came across different women, most of them circumcised. I used to own a medical centre. Most of the women opened up to me about the challenges they faced because of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM)".

She also revealed how at some point someone dear had opened up about the woes of the terrible procedure done to her. "So when I got to the state, I discovered that there was a procedure called clitoroplasty (FGM reconstruction). After the procedure, a circumcised clitoris can then grow back, enabling the victim to have their groove back. Then I reached out to my friend and got her permission to put her story out”, she shared.

The Scar is definitely an interesting title to mark down on your calendars this October as it lends a hand to raise the issues plaguing women in our dear country Nigeria.

