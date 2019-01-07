Stella Damasus has expressed joy and gratitude to Genevieve Nnaji for casting Nollywood veterans for her directorial debut, ‘Lionheart.’

In a recent Instagram post, Damasus lauded Genevieve for directing and co-producing the movie, which she says is a lovely movie.

The actress and producer, who has since relocated to the United States of America, further said she was moved to tears when she saw the end credit where the movie was dedicated to the late Amaka Igwe.

“Just finished watching #lionheartthemovie by @genevievennaji on @netflix my goodness this blew my mind. From the story to the casting, to the cinematography, costumes and everything in it, this movie is so good. I don't usually do this but please guys go and watch this movie. Let me thank Genevieve for casting our Nollywood actors who have not been given a lot of opportunities in recent times. Best of all she moved me to tears by dedicating the movie to AMAKA IGWE. I loved every minute of it and I know you all will. Please support this by watching and rating it with your thumbs up so that Netflix will know that Nigeria has great things to offer,” she wrote.

Genevieve’s ‘Lionheart’ has been getting positive reviews and comments from fans and movie buffs since it screened in Nigerian cinemas and made its debut on Netflix on January 4, 2019.