With Michelle Obama’s critically acclaimed memoir 'Becoming' still fresh on bookshelves, the former First Lady is set to hit the screens with a documentary adaptation.

The upcoming documentary titled ’Becoming’ will premiere on Wednesday, May 6,2020 on Netflix.

According to earlier reviews, the 89-minute documentary directed by Nadia Hallgren follows Obama's 34-city book tour between 2018 and 2019.

Very little of the former Flotus’ personal life is shown in the upcoming adaptation except a few clips of intimate family moments make it to the screens.

Watch the trailer: