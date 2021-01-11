Toyosi Ige's aptly captures both domestic and sexual abuse in his latest short film, 'Oiza's Nexus'.

Written by Ige who doubles as director and producer,'Oiza's Nexus' follows the story of a teenager who tragically experiences both dreadful forms of abuse.

Oiza, a promising student flees from her abusive father, unfortunately into the arms of a sexual predator.

'Oiza's Nexus' stars Sharon Jatto, Femi Adekanye, Adebayo Badeji, Mercy Ajayi and Taiwo Hassan Hassan.

The forthcoming film is set to debut on YouTube in March.

Watch the trailer: