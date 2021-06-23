RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

NdaniTV debuts official trailer for 'Rumour Has It' season 3

The show's new season premieres on June 25, 2021.

'Rumour Has It' official trailer [YouTube]

NdaniTV has finally taken the lid off on the new season of fan-favourite web series 'Rumour Has It' with an official trailer and release date.

Recall the production company had left fans on the edge with teasers and character posters for weeks now. Now we can confirm that the new season will premiere on YouTube on June 25, uniting fans with old and new characters.

The series will see Jemima Osunde return for her daredevil role as Ranti Lawrence. New faces, Ozzy Agu, Olumide Oworu, Chinonso Arubayi and Elma Mbadiwe join the new season for a new story written by Lani Aisida.

'Rumour Has It' season three is directed by Ifeoma Chukwuogo.

Watch the trailer:

