Following their acclaimed 'Seriously Single' romcom, the Ramaphakela siblings are back with a new series, 'How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding' coming to Netflix this December.

Shot in Johannesburg, the three-episode romantic comedy which stars Busisiwe Lurayi, Thando Thabethe, Sandile Mahlangu, follows the story of Tumi Sello, a prodigal daughter who begrudgingly returns to join her dysfunctional family for the first Christmas holidays in years.

'How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding' cast [Netflix]

It turns out to not be a merry holidays for Tumi who manages to ruin her sister's wedding before it happens. She spends the next six days trying to get things back on track.

The series also stars Clementine Mosimane, Yonda Thomas, Motlatsi Mafatshe, Saint Seseli, Charmaine Mtinta, Rami Chuene, Trevor Gumbi, Nandi Nyembe, Desmond Dube, Kate Normington, Seputla Sebogodi, Keketso Semoko as well as breakout stars, Swankie Mafoko, Lethabo Bereng, Dippy Padi and Nambitha Ben-Mazwi.

Watch the trailer: