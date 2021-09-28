Seyi Babatope has debuted the official trailer for his new feature film 'Badboys and Bridesmaids'
Here's the official trailer for 'Badboys and Bridesmaids'
The romantic drama premieres in cinemas on October 8, 2021.
Produced by Yomi Black for House of Dion and shot by Amarachi Udoezika, the romantic drama is set on the destination wedding of two high school lovers. With only three days to their dream wedding, series of events attempt to mar their near-perfect union.
Watch the trailer:
'Badboys and Bridesmaids' stars an ensemble cast including Jidekene Achufusi, Demola Adedoyin, Elozonam Ogbolu, Idia Aisien, Jimi Akinsola, Big Brother Naija reality star Nengi Hampson and Mercy Isoyip.
'Badboys and Bridesmaids' will be Seyi Babatope's second feature film of the year 2021 following his suspense thriller 'Sanitation Day' which premiered in cinemas in January.
