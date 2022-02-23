RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here's is a first-look at the Biodun Stephen directed 'The Wildflower'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The VSL Media production has been confirmed for theatrical release this year.

'The Wildflower' movie bts [VSL Media]
'The Wildflower' movie bts [VSL Media]

VSL Media has unveiled first-look images for their forthcoming feature film 'The Wildflower’

Recommended articles
'The Wildflower' movie bts [VSL Media]
'The Wildflower' movie bts [VSL Media] Pulse Nigeria

Directed by Biodun Stephen, 'The Wildflower' explores sexual violence. The story centres on three women faced with different experiences of assault from the men in their lives.

'The Wildflower' movie bts [VSL Media]
'The Wildflower' movie bts [VSL Media] Pulse Nigeria

'The Wildflower' stars Damilare Kuku, Toyin Abraham, Sandra Okunzuwa, Deyemi Okanlawon, Zubby Micheal, Etinosa Idemudia, Baba Rex, Kiki Omeili amongst others in supporting roles.

According to producer Vincent Okonkwo, the film is inspired by Niyi Akinmolayan's 'The Arbitration' and Okechukwu Oku's 'Black Rose'.

'The Wildflower' movie bts [VSL Media]
'The Wildflower' movie bts [VSL Media] Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on the film, Okonkwo says: "it tackles sexual violence and explores how different women face trauma and assault in different forms and how they can easily bond over this. It aims to educate young women and men about the psychological effect of assault and the importance of speaking up. "

While an official release date is yet to be confirmed, the film has been confirmed for theatrical release this year.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido says a certain politician he looks up to wants to f*ck his family up

Davido says a certain politician he looks up to wants to f*ck his family up

Tekno releases new single, 'Mufasa'

Tekno releases new single, 'Mufasa'

Here's is a first-look at the Biodun Stephen directed 'The Wildflower'

Here's is a first-look at the Biodun Stephen directed 'The Wildflower'

Watch Nse Ikpe-Etim, Akon in the official trailer for 'The American King'

Watch Nse Ikpe-Etim, Akon in the official trailer for 'The American King'

Are Nigerian artists ready for NFTs and the metaverse? (Pulse contributor's opinion)

Are Nigerian artists ready for NFTs and the metaverse? (Pulse contributor's opinion)

Reminisce features Buju and D Smoke on new song, 'Hustle'

Reminisce features Buju and D Smoke on new song, 'Hustle'

Buju launches, 'HeadsByBnxn' as NFTs collectibles

Buju launches, 'HeadsByBnxn' as NFTs collectibles

Top online music streaming services in 2022

Top online music streaming services in 2022

South African rapper Riky Rick reportedly commits su*cide

South African rapper Riky Rick reportedly commits su*cide

Trending

Michael Blackson calls on Tyler Perry to partner with him to build film studio in Ghana

Michael Blackson calls on Tyler Perry to partner with him to build film studio in Ghana

Filmmaker Ego Boyo laments the a** kissing culture in Nollywood

Ego Boyo [Instagram/officialegoboyo]

Nse Ikpe-Etim stars alongside Akon in Hollywood debut 'The American King - As told by an African priestess'

Nse Ikpe-Etim [Instagram/@nseikpeetim]

Nigeria seeks US collaboration to improve Nollywood production

Nigeria seeks US collaboration to improve Nollywood production (TechCrunch)