Here's is a first-look at the Biodun Stephen directed 'The Wildflower'

Directed by Biodun Stephen, 'The Wildflower' explores sexual violence. The story centres on three women faced with different experiences of assault from the men in their lives.

'The Wildflower' stars Damilare Kuku, Toyin Abraham, Sandra Okunzuwa, Deyemi Okanlawon, Zubby Micheal, Etinosa Idemudia, Baba Rex, Kiki Omeili amongst others in supporting roles.

According to producer Vincent Okonkwo, the film is inspired by Niyi Akinmolayan's 'The Arbitration' and Okechukwu Oku's 'Black Rose'.

Speaking on the film, Okonkwo says: "it tackles sexual violence and explores how different women face trauma and assault in different forms and how they can easily bond over this. It aims to educate young women and men about the psychological effect of assault and the importance of speaking up. "