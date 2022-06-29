RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here’s a first-look teaser for ‘Abé Ni’ directed by Chukwu Martin

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Vhosscom Productions has unveiled a first-look teaser for its debut feature film titled Abé Ni.

Abé Ni movie directed by Chukwu Martin [Instagram/ivie_irabor]
Abé Ni movie directed by Chukwu Martin [Instagram/ivie_irabor]

Themed on the horrors of female genital mutilation, the Francis Mobolaji Eleyele written and Chukwu Martin directed film stars Uche Chika Elumelu in the lead role with Seun Akindele, Dedeke Adebisi, Chris Ikechi Anyanya, Olabisi Ariyo, and Mirah Balogun.

Through its intense plot Abé Ni reacts to the ritual process commonly practised in many states in Nigeria and across the world.

According to the WHO, over 200 million women have been affected by the dangerous practise. Victims end up with health challenges ranging from the loss of sexual pleasure to increased mortality rate and infections.

Abé Ni is photographed by Okwong Fadamana (In Ibadan, HoliWata) and produced by Ivie Irabor for Vhosscom Productions. An official release date is yet to be confirmed.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

