Here’s a first-look teaser at Biodun Stephen’s ‘The Wildflower’

VSL Media has unveiled a first-look teaser at its feature length film ‘The Wildflower’ directed by Biodun Stephen.
The gender violence themed film has been confirmed for theatrical release in May.
Produced by Vincent Okonkwo (Ponzi) and starring Damilare Kuku in the lead role, the film follows the story of three women and their experience of sexual assault.
‘The Wildflower’ also stars Toyin Abraham, Sandra Okunzuwa, Deyemi Okanlawon, Zubby Micheal, Etinosa Idemudia, Nosa Rex, Imoh Eboh, Kiki Omeili, Eso Dike, Angel Unigwe and Rachel Emem Isaac.
The movie will premiere in cinemas on May 27, 2022.
Watch the trailer:
