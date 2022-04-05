RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here’s a first-look teaser at Biodun Stephen’s ‘The Wildflower’

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The gender violence themed film has been confirmed for theatrical release in May.

'The Wildflower' movie bts [VSL Media]
'The Wildflower' movie bts [VSL Media]

VSL Media has unveiled a first-look teaser at its feature length film ‘The Wildflower’ directed by Biodun Stephen.

Recommended articles

Produced by Vincent Okonkwo (Ponzi) and starring Damilare Kuku in the lead role, the film follows the story of three women and their experience of sexual assault.

‘The Wildflower’ also stars Toyin Abraham, Sandra Okunzuwa, Deyemi Okanlawon, Zubby Micheal, Etinosa Idemudia, Nosa Rex, Imoh Eboh, Kiki Omeili, Eso Dike, Angel Unigwe and Rachel Emem Isaac.

The movie will premiere in cinemas on May 27, 2022.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here’s a first-look teaser at Biodun Stephen’s ‘The Wildflower’

Here’s a first-look teaser at Biodun Stephen’s ‘The Wildflower’

Is Wizkid and Jada's relationship a reflection of Will Smith's? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Is Wizkid and Jada's relationship a reflection of Will Smith's? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Rita Dominic is engaged

Rita Dominic is engaged

Tonto Dikeh's undying love for controversies may be getting boring [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Tonto Dikeh's undying love for controversies may be getting boring [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Naomi Campbell reacts to Wizkid's loss, says Grammy is tone deaf to the universe

Naomi Campbell reacts to Wizkid's loss, says Grammy is tone deaf to the universe

Marriage is a scam; Shatta Wale rants as his new relationship ends after one month

Marriage is a scam; Shatta Wale rants as his new relationship ends after one month

On Will Smith, Hollywood needs a chill pill [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

On Will Smith, Hollywood needs a chill pill [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Duprie’s new single is rising through the ranks

Duprie’s new single is rising through the ranks

Wizkid's manager, Jada reacts to Grammy award loss, says committee is full of opinions

Wizkid's manager, Jada reacts to Grammy award loss, says committee is full of opinions

Trending

Yoruba comic actor, “Dejo Tunfulu” ,dies at 49

Dejo Tunfulu

Praiz & Liquorose feature in short film ‘Reckless’ directed by Ifan Michael

Reckless short film

Will Smith resigns from Academy over viral Oscars slap

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

GRAMMYs 2022: Here is the full list of presenters and performers

Grammy Awards