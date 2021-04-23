Here's a first-look at Williams Uchemba's feature film 'Mamba Diamond'
The Williams Uchemba production's debut feature is directed by Seyi Babatope.
Set in Nigeria and South Africa, the Seyi Babatope directed feature reportedly follows the story of two amateur thieves who embark on an accidental diamond heist. Its star-studded cast include Uchemba, Gabriel Afolayan, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Ejike Asiegbu, Sam Dede, AY Makun, Venita Akpofure, Nancy Isime and more.
In an Instagram post unveiling the poster, Ikpe-Etim revealed she's set to play the film's eponymous character. "Nse is Black Mamba. This is something different and I enjoyed every bit of becoming “Black Mamba'," the actress wrote.
Recall Uchemba confirmed production in February 2021 with behind the scene shots from a diamond mine location in Johannesburg. He had revealed via an Instagram post that the project was 22 years in the making.
The feature is produced by Darlington Abuda and executive produced by Uchemba.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng