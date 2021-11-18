Here's a first-look teaser at Netflix's 'A Naija Christmas'

Set to launch on the streamer on December 16, the comedy starring Rachel Oniga, Efa Iwara, Kunle Remi and Alvin Abayomi follows the lives of three brothers, Ugo, Chike and Obi and their mother, whose one wish is for her sons to bring home brides.

Set in Lagos, 'A Naija Christmas' was shot around July with actors Mercy Johnson, Lateef Adedimeji, Caroline King, Ade Laoye and Linda Osifo in supporting roles.

Unveiling a first-look at the comedy, Afolayan wrote on Instagram: "We have kept this under wrap but now it’s ready! The first Christmas Movie of its kind!!! You guys are not ready for the drama coming through in December 16. A NETFLIX original, Produced and directed by the one and only Kunle Afolayan."

The filmmaker added that the feature was the last film veteran actress Rachel Oniga starred in before her demise in July.

'A Naija Christmas' will be Afolayan's second Netflix Original this year after premiering 'Swallow' in October.