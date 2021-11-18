RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here's a first-look teaser at Netflix's 'A Naija Christmas'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Kunle Afolayan directed Christmas comedy will launch on the streamer on December 16, 2021.

Rachel Oniga in 'A Naija Christmas' teaser [Instagram]
Rachel Oniga in 'A Naija Christmas' teaser [Instagram]

Netflix has unveiled a first-look teaser at its first Nigerian Christmas comedy, 'A Naija Christmas' directed by revered filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan.

Recommended articles

Set to launch on the streamer on December 16, the comedy starring Rachel Oniga, Efa Iwara, Kunle Remi and Alvin Abayomi follows the lives of three brothers, Ugo, Chike and Obi and their mother, whose one wish is for her sons to bring home brides.

Set in Lagos, 'A Naija Christmas' was shot around July with actors Mercy Johnson, Lateef Adedimeji, Caroline King, Ade Laoye and Linda Osifo in supporting roles.

Unveiling a first-look at the comedy, Afolayan wrote on Instagram: "We have kept this under wrap but now it’s ready! The first Christmas Movie of its kind!!! You guys are not ready for the drama coming through in December 16. A NETFLIX original, Produced and directed by the one and only Kunle Afolayan."

The filmmaker added that the feature was the last film veteran actress Rachel Oniga starred in before her demise in July.

'A Naija Christmas' will be Afolayan's second Netflix Original this year after premiering 'Swallow' in October.

Watch the teaser:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here's a first-look teaser at Netflix's 'A Naija Christmas'

Here's a first-look teaser at Netflix's 'A Naija Christmas'

Niniola’s ‘Lagos To Jozi’ is a timely intervention, but time will tell [Pulse EP Review]

Niniola’s ‘Lagos To Jozi’ is a timely intervention, but time will tell [Pulse EP Review]

Cynthia Morgan goes on a public meltdown over Davido's largess from fans

Cynthia Morgan goes on a public meltdown over Davido's largess from fans

Adele talks about Amy Winehouse, almost not releasing her new album '30,' her divorce and more [Interview]

Adele talks about Amy Winehouse, almost not releasing her new album '30,' her divorce and more [Interview]

Paul Okoye shares account details, asks fans of PSquare to donate as they celebrate their 40th birthday

Paul Okoye shares account details, asks fans of PSquare to donate as they celebrate their 40th birthday

'He's a god amongst men' - Harrysong hails Davido after raising over N150M on social media

'He's a god amongst men' - Harrysong hails Davido after raising over N150M on social media

The return of P Square: Nobody wins when the family feuds, but what does the future hold for the popular duo [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

The return of P Square: Nobody wins when the family feuds, but what does the future hold for the popular duo [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

'It's our birthday' - Peter and Paul Okoye celebrate each other on 40th birthday

'It's our birthday' - Peter and Paul Okoye celebrate each other on 40th birthday

Meet this Nigerian artist, his parents actually named him Stainless [Pulse Interview]

Meet this Nigerian artist, his parents actually named him Stainless [Pulse Interview]

Trending

Actor Ayoola Ayolola finally reacts to exiting 'The Men's Club' series

Nollywood actor Ayoola Ayolola [Instagram/ayo_olla]

Nigeria's film board heavily censors kiss, sex scenes in Eternals after delayed screening

A heavily-censored version of Marvel's star-studded Eternals started screening in Nigeria on November 12

Grown~ish is finally living up to its name

Grown~ish

Marvel's 'Eternals' now showing in Nigerian cinemas

Eternals now showing in Nigerian cinemas [Wiki]