ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here are the top 5 highest-grossing Nollywood titles for 2023

Faith Oloruntoyin

All the five movies were released in the second half of 2023.

'A Tribe Called Judah' tops the list as the highest-grossing Nollywood film in 2023
'A Tribe Called Judah' tops the list as the highest-grossing Nollywood film in 2023

Recommended articles

A total of five Nigerian movies grossed over ₦100 million at the Nigerian box office, with one very powerful contender going over a billion naira.

Here are the five highest-grossing Nollywood films in 2023:

ADVERTISEMENT

Number one on the list is Funke Akindele's holiday title A Tribe Called Judah, which is currently top on the Nigerian box office chart. The feature-length title surrounds five brothers: Jide Kene Achufusi as Emeka Judah, Timini Egbuson as Pere Judah, Uzee Usman as Adamu Judah, Tobi Makinde as Shina Judah, and Olumide Oworu as Ejiro Judah, who come together to rob a company to save their mother, played by Akindele.

The movie made its debut on December 15, 2023, across cinemas nationwide and recorded a total of ₦113, 274,357 million, making it the highest-grossing Nollywood opening weekend in the year.

In a short while, A Tribe Called Judah became a raven hit, with fans postings online of tickets being sold out only hours before its viewing time.

According to the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), it rounded up the year 2023, with a total gross of ₦854,284,939 million, which automatically makes it the highest-grossing Nollywood title for 2023 and the highest ever. The film has currently grossed over a billion naira.

ADVERTISEMENT

In second place is Malaika, produced by Toyin Abraham, it centres around the agony and trials of a couple played by Abraham and Emeke Ike struggling to bear children.

Between December 22-24, 2023, it recorded a total of ₦33,918,250 which made it the second highest-grossing Nollywood opening weekend, as it eventually rounded up the year 2023, with a gross of exactly ₦160,995,869 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercy Aigbe's second cinematic feature made its way to the third highest-grossing Nollywood film for 2023, despite being released on the same day as A Tribe Called Judah.

Ada Omo Daddy opened up at the cinema with a record of ₦27,620,446 million and then its final weekend in December recorded a gross of ₦21 million, which brings its total for 2023 to ₦133,663,236 million.

Despite the competition from Hollywood blockbusters, Barbie and Oppenheimer, its opening week broke the record as the biggest epic opening of the year with ₦27.6 million. In seven days, Orisa had hit a total of ₦100 million at the Nigerian box office, which was the first 2023 title to record such numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

After screening across cinemas nationwide for 14 weeks, Orisa made its exit from the box office charts recorded by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) with a total gross of ₦127.89 million, making it the fourth highest-grossing Nollywood title for 2023.

The movie is produced by comedian Ay Makun, after a successful run of the first two titles from the franchise.

Merry Men 3: Nemesis made its debut on October 13, 2023, and achieved ₦100 million after spending only four weeks at the Nigerian cinemas. According to CEAN, the crime comedy has a total gross of ₦118,491,970. It is also expected to make its move to Netflix later this month.

ADVERTISEMENT
Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are the top 5 highest-grossing Nollywood titles for 2023

Here are the top 5 highest-grossing Nollywood titles for 2023

BBNaija alumnus Pere Egbi goes into monster mode in 'The Silent Intruder'

BBNaija alumnus Pere Egbi goes into monster mode in 'The Silent Intruder'

Here are the Nigerian albums turning 10 in 2024

Here are the Nigerian albums turning 10 in 2024

Johnny Drille celebrates second wedding anniversary with wife

Johnny Drille celebrates second wedding anniversary with wife

Veteran Yoruba actor Olofa Ina dies at 73

Veteran Yoruba actor Olofa Ina dies at 73

'A Tribe Called Judah' makes record-breaking ₦1 billion in cinemas

'A Tribe Called Judah' makes record-breaking ₦1 billion in cinemas

Here are the 10 things Davido can't live without

Here are the 10 things Davido can't live without

Charles Okpaleke teases 9 upcoming movie titles from Play Network in 2024

Charles Okpaleke teases 9 upcoming movie titles from Play Network in 2024

Portable tells audience how much Timaya paid him for Bayelsa concert

Portable tells audience how much Timaya paid him for Bayelsa concert

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'A Tribe Called Judah' keeps setting new records in just two weeks [Instagram/funkeakindelejenifa]

'A Tribe Called Judah' has crossed half a billion naira gross in 14 days

'Last Call' by Shola Thompson is ready for its official release

Zainab Balogun stars as OAP who must air her secrets online in 'Last Call'

Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah proportional picture of the cast [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]

'A Tribe Called Judah' is the highest-grossing Nollywood title of all time

Funke Akindele's movie 'A Tribe Called Judah' has broken the one billion naira record [Instagram/funkejenifaakindele]

'A Tribe Called Judah' makes record-breaking ₦1 billion in cinemas