Here are the best kisses in 2018 Nollywood movies so far

Eight actors and actresses have been nominated for kissing best in the Nollywood movies released so far in 2018.

Here are the best kisses in 2018 Nollywood movies so far play Bimbo Ademoye and Shawn Faqua share an intimate kiss in the movie, 'Personal Assistant.' (YouTube)

In the last ten years, organisers of the Best Of Nollywood Awards have consistently rewarded the best kiss in a Nollywood movie.

Past nominees of this award category include Nse Ikpe-Etim and Blossom Chukwujekwu, Alex Ekubo and Tope Osoba, IK Ogbonna and Ruth Kadiri.

Past winners include Seun Akindele and Roseanne Marcel.

For this year, the nominees are:

Bimbo Ademoye/ Shawn Faqua in Personal Assistant

Here are the best kisses in 2018 Nollywood movies so far play Bimbo Ademoye and Shawn Faqua in Personal Assistant (YouTube)

 

Yemi Blaq/Ifu Ennada in Obsession

play Yemi Blaq and Ifu Ennada in Obsession (YouTube)

 

Eddy Watson and Victoria Egbuchere in Blame

play Eddie Watson and Victoria Egbuchere in 'Blame' (YouTube)

 

Mawuli Gavor/ Odera Olivia Orji in Obsession

play Mawuli Gavor and Odera Olivia Corji in 'Obsession.' (YouTube)

In 2015, Seun Akindele and Roseanne Marcel won the "Best Kiss in a Movie" award and to celebrate the win, the duo shared a kiss on stage of the awards ceremony.

