Rapper and actor, Falz tops the list with three films grossing a total of N513 million. He’s followed by Richard Mofe Damijo, who appeared in three films that grossed N496 million. Demola Adedoyin comes far next with four films grossing N287 million. 

The female folks were not left out of the list. Osas Ighodaro tops the list by appearing in just two movies that grossed over N400 million. Toni Tones comes next with four movies grossing N333 million. Chigul follows closely with three movies that grossed N329 million.

The list was included in the Nigerian Box Office Yearbook 2018/2019 released in partnership with comScore, the official data reporting partner.

The list, it was stated, was arrived at using daily reports received from all cinemas in Nigeria, Ghana, and Liberia. comScore generated box office reports and insights to arrive at the 10 highest earning Nollywood actors

Here are the 10 highest earning Nollywood actors for 2018

1. Falz (N513 million)

Falz ranks top in the official list of highest earning Nollywood actors for 2018. [Instagram/Falzthebhadguy]

'Merry Men' - N235 million

'Chief Daddy' - N236 million

'New Money' - N42 million

2. RMD (N496 million)

Richard Mofe Damijo joins the list of Nollywood highest earning actors for 2018. [Facebook/RMD]

'Chief Daddy' - N236 million

'Merry Men' - N235 million

'God Calling' - N18 million

3. Osas Ighodaro (N461 million)

Osas Ighodaro tops the list of highest earning female Nigerian actors in 2018 [Gold Fashion Line]

'Merry Men' - N235 million

'King of Boys' - N226 million

4. Toni Tones (N333 million)

With a major role in 'King of Boys' and other movies, Toni Tones joins the list of highest earning actors in Nollywood. [Instagram/Toni Tones]

'King of Boys' - N226 million

'Lara and the Beat' - N31 million

'The Royal Hibiscus Hotel' - N58 million

'June' - N 13 million

5. Chigul (N329 million)

Chigul also got herself a spot on the list with three different movies [Instagram/Chigul]

'Chief Daddy' - N236 million

'Ghost and Tout' - N77 million

'Crazy People' - N16 million

6. Zainab Balogun (N313 million)

Zainab Balogun had one of the best years in 2018 and she is also on the list of 2018 highest earning actors. [Pulse]

'Chief Daddy' - N236 million

'The Royal Hibiscus Hotel' - N59 million

'God Calling' - N18 million

7. Funke Akindele (N301 million)

Funke Akindele joined the list of highest earning actors with two movies. [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]

'Chief Daddy' - N236 million

'Moms at War' - N65 million

8. Ademola Adedoyin (N287 million)

Demola Adedoyin gets on the list with a brilliant performance in 2018. [Instagram/demola.adedoyin]

'King of Boys' - N226 million

'Lara and the Beat' - N31 million

'God Calling' - N18 million

'Knockout Blessing' - N7 million

9. Jim Iyke (N272 million)

Jim Iyke makes the list of the highest earning Nollywood actors in 2018. [Facebook/JimIykeofficial]

'Merry Men' - N235 million

'7 and A half dates' - N33 million

'Lovebirds' - N4 million

10. Ramsey Nouah (N251 million)

Ramsey Nouah wraps up the list of highest earning actors with two movies that grossed N251 million. [Facebook/officialramseynouah]

'Merry Men' - N235 million

'Crazy People' - N16 million