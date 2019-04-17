Rapper and actor, Falz tops the list with three films grossing a total of N513 million. He’s followed by Richard Mofe Damijo, who appeared in three films that grossed N496 million. Demola Adedoyin comes far next with four films grossing N287 million.

The female folks were not left out of the list. Osas Ighodaro tops the list by appearing in just two movies that grossed over N400 million. Toni Tones comes next with four movies grossing N333 million. Chigul follows closely with three movies that grossed N329 million.

The list was included in the Nigerian Box Office Yearbook 2018/2019 released in partnership with comScore, the official data reporting partner.

The list, it was stated, was arrived at using daily reports received from all cinemas in Nigeria, Ghana, and Liberia. comScore generated box office reports and insights to arrive at the 10 highest earning Nollywood actors

Here are the 10 highest earning Nollywood actors for 2018

1. Falz (N513 million)

'Merry Men' - N235 million

'Chief Daddy' - N236 million

'New Money' - N42 million

2. RMD (N496 million)

'Chief Daddy' - N236 million

'Merry Men' - N235 million

'God Calling' - N18 million

3. Osas Ighodaro (N461 million)

'Merry Men' - N235 million

'King of Boys' - N226 million

4. Toni Tones (N333 million)

'King of Boys' - N226 million

'Lara and the Beat' - N31 million

'The Royal Hibiscus Hotel' - N58 million

'June' - N 13 million

5. Chigul (N329 million)

'Chief Daddy' - N236 million

'Ghost and Tout' - N77 million

'Crazy People' - N16 million

6. Zainab Balogun (N313 million)

'Chief Daddy' - N236 million

'The Royal Hibiscus Hotel' - N59 million

'God Calling' - N18 million

7. Funke Akindele (N301 million)

'Chief Daddy' - N236 million

'Moms at War' - N65 million

8. Ademola Adedoyin (N287 million)

'King of Boys' - N226 million

'Lara and the Beat' - N31 million

'God Calling' - N18 million

'Knockout Blessing' - N7 million

9. Jim Iyke (N272 million)

'Merry Men' - N235 million

'7 and A half dates' - N33 million

'Lovebirds' - N4 million

10. Ramsey Nouah (N251 million)

'Merry Men' - N235 million

'Crazy People' - N16 million