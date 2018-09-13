news

Henry Cavill has set Instagram on fire after reports that he has been dropped as the character, 'Superman,' by Warner Bros.

The Hollywood Reporter had reported that the English actor might have had his last attempt at playing the role of Superman after 2017 released 'Justice League.'

Cavill took to his Instagram to post a short video with him showing off a minature superman character.

In the Instagram video, the actor wore a shirt with the inscription, Krypton lifting team.

He slowly showed a small Superman toy and in the same speed buried it away.

Cavill's Instagram video has since been viewed 2,614,899 times in just 21 hours.

Reacting to the tale, Warner Bros released a statement that neither denied nor confirmed the development.

"We have a great relationship and great respect for Henry Cavill that continues to remain unchanged. Additionally we have made no current decisions regarding any upcoming Superman films," the statement reads.

In the same vein, Cavill's manager reportedly told fans to be peaceful saying 'the cape is still in his closet.'

Playing Superman

Cavill has played Superman in three films after he was first unveiled as the famous super hero in 2013.

He played the role of Superman in Man of Steel in 2013.

In 2016, Cavill returned as Superman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and in 2017, he appeared in Justice League flying the red cape.

From Kirk Alyn and George Reeves to Henry Cavill, here's a list of the 11 actors that have played the role of American superhero, Superman.

Kirk Alyn, George Reeves, David Wilson, Christopher Reeves, John Haymes Newton, Gerard Christopher, Dean Cain, Tom Welling, Brandon Routh, Tyler Hoechlin and Henry Cavill.