Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Henry Cavill sets Instagram agog after tale of shaky 'Superman' role

Henry Cavill Actor sets Instagram on fire after rumours of losing 'Superman' role

Cavill took to his Instagram to post a short video after reports that he might have lost the chance to play the superhero role again.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Henry Cavill sets Instagram agog after tale of shaky 'Superman' role play Cavill took to his Instagram to post a short video after reports that he might have lost the chance to play the superhero role again. (Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Henry Cavill has set Instagram on fire after reports that he has been dropped as the character, 'Superman,' by Warner Bros.

The Hollywood Reporter had reported that the English actor might have had his last attempt at playing the role of Superman after 2017 released 'Justice League.'

Cavill took to his Instagram to post a short video with him showing off a minature superman character.

In the Instagram video, the actor wore a shirt with the inscription, Krypton lifting team.

View this post on Instagram

Today was exciting #Superman

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on

 

He slowly showed a small Superman toy and in the same speed buried it away.

Cavill's Instagram video has since been viewed 2,614,899 times in just 21 hours.

Reacting to the tale, Warner Bros released a statement that neither denied nor confirmed the development.

ALSO READ: 7 things you need to know about  DC's Justice League

"We have a great relationship and great respect for Henry Cavill that continues to remain unchanged. Additionally we have made no current decisions regarding any upcoming Superman films," the statement reads.

In the same vein, Cavill's manager reportedly told fans to be peaceful saying 'the cape is still in his closet.'

play

Playing Superman

Cavill has played Superman in three films after he was first unveiled as the famous super hero in 2013.

ALSO READ: Justice League is the lowest grossing DC Universe film

He played the role of Superman in Man of Steel in 2013.

In 2016, Cavill returned as Superman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and in 2017, he appeared in Justice League flying the red cape.

From Kirk Alyn and George Reeves to Henry Cavill, here's a list of the 11 actors that have played the role of American superhero, Superman.

Kirk Alyn, George Reeves, David Wilson, Christopher Reeves, John Haymes Newton, Gerard Christopher, Dean Cain, Tom Welling, Brandon Routh, Tyler Hoechlin and Henry Cavill.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Genevieve Nnaji Actress speaks to CNN on her Netflix acquired film,...bullet
2 Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies with most nudity and sex scenesbullet
3 Genevieve Nnaji Actress says the success of her movie ''Lion Heart''...bullet

Related Articles

"Justice League" 7 things you need to know about DC's latest superhero movie
"Justice League" Superhero film is the lowest-grossing DC Universe film
Pulse Movie Review Justice League is a big leap forward for DC, but…
"Aquaman" It's war between the surface and sea in 1st trailer for DC's upcoming superhero film
"Thor: Ragnarok" 10 things you should know about Marvel's latest superhero film
"Wonder Woman" Sequel gets a release date
"Justice League" Watch 1st trailer for upcoming superhero movie
"Wonder Woman" Gal Gadot's salary for movie is shockingly poor
Moe Sasegbon 9 things you should know about Nigerian in "Wonder Woman"
"Wonder Woman" This is the most tweeted movie of 2017

Movies

Saraki says Nollywood is a decent industry
Saraki Senate President says Nollywood is a decent industry
Oghenekaro Itene Nollywood actress grabs ambassadorship in US
AGN gets N5 million to support ailing members
AGN Actor's guild gets N5 million to support ailing members
NEA 2018 Omotola Jalade, Funke Akindele and Odunlade Adekola nominated for Nigerian Entertainment Awards