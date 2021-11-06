RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

HBO Max new releases for November 2021

The biggest title taking center stage of HBO max’s rollout this month is ‘King Richard’ (Starring Will Smith) in the biopic of Richard Williams; The father and coach of tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams. However, the continuation of the teen drama ‘Gossip girl’ and the return of action flicks ‘Jason Bourne’ and regal classics ‘Pride and Prejudice’ to HBO makes the streaming giant a cave for quality screen time.

November 1

The 90 Day Plan, 2020

A Good Day To Die Hard, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

A Very Brady Sequel, 1996 (HBO)

Adult Beginners, 2014 (HBO)

Aftermath, 2017 (HBO)

Area Chica Infierno Grande (aka Hell In The Goal Area), 2021 (HBO)

Bully, 2001 (HBO)

Caddyshack, 1980

City Of Ghosts, 2003 (HBO)

A Clockwork Orange, 1971

Company Business, 1991 (HBO)

Cry Wolf, 2005 (HBO)

Cymbeline, 2015 (HBO)

Dead Heat, 1988 (HBO)

Disturbing Behavior, 1998 (HBO)

Doom, 2005 (HBO)

Dressed To Kill, 1980 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Equilibrium, 2002 (HBO)

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Executive Decision, 1996 (HBO)

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011 (HBO)

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Godsend, 2004 (HBO)

Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper

Hotel Rwanda, 2004 (HBO)

In the House

Lady In White, 1988 (HBO)

Love And A .45, 1994 (HBO)

Moonstruck, 1987 (HBO)

Murphy’s Law, 1986 (HBO)

Never Let Me Go, 2010 (HBO)

New Year’s Eve, 2011

Practical Magic, 1998

The Parent ‘Hood

Pride & Prejudice, 1995 (HBO)

Rush, 1991 (HBO)

Showtime, 2002 (HBO)

Something New, 2006 (HBO)

Spark: A Space Tail, 2017 (HBO)

Still Waiting, 2009 (HBO)

Summer School, 1987 (HBO)

The Bourne Identity, 2002 (HBO)

The Bourne Legacy, 2012 (HBO)

The Bourne Supremacy, 2004 (HBO)

The Brady Bunch Movie, 1995 (HBO)

The Care Bears Movie, 1985 (HBO)

The Conspirator, 2011 (HBO)

The French Lieutenant’s Woman, 1981 (HBO)

The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)

The Presidio, 1988 (HBO)

The Purge, 1988 (HBO)

The Queen, 2006 (HBO)

The Rules Of Attraction, 2002 (HBO)

The Transporter, 2002 (HBO)

The Wolverine, 2013 (HBO)

Thelma & Louise, 1991 (HBO)

Transporter 2, 2005 (HBO)

Unleashed, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Waiting…, 2005 (HBO)

Weightless, 2018 (HBO)

What’s The Worst That Could Happen?, 2001 (HBO)

Witness, 2012 (HBO)

Wildcats, 1986

Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2007 (HBO)

November 2

Single Mother By Choice, 2021

Son of Monarchs, 2020

Tokyo Revengers, (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

November 3

This is Not a War Story, 2021

November 4

Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words, Max Original Special Premiere

Frayed, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Gen:Lock, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Head of the Class, Max Original Series Premiere

Rap Battlefield, Max Original Series Premiere

November 5

Las Niñas (aka Schoolgirls), 2020 (HBO)

November 6

Land, 2021 (HBO)

The Story of Late Night, 2021

November 8

Dawson’s Creek

Noblesse (Subtitled and English Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

November 9

Billy on the Street, Seasons 2-5

Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

November 11

A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere

Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Finale

Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Finale

My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 3 Finale

Sesame Street, 2021 Library

South Side, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

November 12

A Cinderella Story: Starstruck, 2021

Back on the Record with Bob Costas, Season Finale

November 13

Boogie, 2021 (HBO)

Darwin’s Yearbook

Final Space, Season 3

United Shades of America, Season 6

November 14

Kamikaze, Max Original Series Premiere

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 8 Finale (HBO)

November 15

TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy– (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

November 18

Craftopia, Max Original Season 2B Premiere

Comedy Chingonas, Max Original Special Premiere

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Series Premiere

Sort of (CBC), Max Original Series Premiere

Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

November 19

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, 2019

King Richard, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 19 Finale (HBO)

Stath Lets Flats, Season 3

November 20

2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Special Premiere (HBO)

November 23

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

November 25

The Cut, (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Series Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 3

La Pasión de Maradona, Max Original Film Premiere

November 26

How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)

November 28

Anna Karenina, 2012 (HBO)

Axios, Season 4 Finale (HBO)

November 29

We’re Here, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

