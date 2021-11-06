HBO Max new releases for November 2021

The biggest title taking center stage of HBO max’s rollout this month is ‘King Richard’ (Starring Will Smith) in the biopic of Richard Williams; The father and coach of tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams. However, the continuation of the teen drama ‘Gossip girl’ and the return of action flicks ‘Jason Bourne’ and regal classics ‘Pride and Prejudice’ to HBO makes the streaming giant a cave for quality screen time.