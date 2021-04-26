RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

HBO confirms 'Game Of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' will debut in 2022

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The streaming platform confirmed that the prequel is now in production.

'House of the Dragon' prequel will debut 2022 [Deadline]

HBO has released new details on the production of the anticipated straight-to-series 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon.

The streamer shared a photo of the cast via a Twitter post alongside news that the prequel from George R.R. Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik is now in production ahead of its HBO Max 2022 release.

The latest announcement also unveiled the cast list which includes Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smit, Paddy Considine, Steve Toussaint and Emma D’Arcy.

Based on R.R. Martin's 'Fire & Blood', the prequel co-created by Condal, is set 300 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones' and centers on the House Targaryen. The series will also star Fabien Frankel, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno.

