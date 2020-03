Weinstein who is currently serving a 23-year sentence at the maximum security Wende correctional facility, reportedly tested positive alongside an unnamed inmate.

According to The U.S. Sun, the Hollywood mogul is yet to be informed of his result but has since been in isolation.

The 68-year-old filmmaker was convicted on February, 24, 2020 of first-degree criminal sex act, third-degree rape and sentenced 20 and 3 years respectively.