HAPAwards to boost Nollywood profile in diaspora - Monica Omorodion-Swaida

A highlight of the award ceremony is a business dinner, holding October 22 to 24, which will bring consummate entrepreneurs all over the world including Africans to showcase their businesses and share their success stories.

Convener of the dinner and one of the organizers of the HAPAwards, Monica Omorodion- Swaida said that this year, HAPA is collaborating with a top Hollywood plastic surgeon to do a give-away. "A plastic surgery worth $25,000 is happening in Hollywood. This is open to anyone. All they need do is pay an entry fee of $25. The winner will be announced live at the event."

Monica, who is one of the few Africans in the world of insurance in the USA, brings her expertise to the HAPA international business round table.

Monica, also a Nollywood filmmaker, multi-talent artist, said that HAPA is currently accepting films, and music and other works of art while admonishing content owners to utilize the entry window as submission would close soon.