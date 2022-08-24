Hammer The Movie premieres in Lagos, exclusive interview with the cast and crew

The movie tells a story of a young woman who finished her higher education but struggled to get a good job and earn a living. She goes through the comedic rigour and experiences of trying to earn a comfortable living by getting a good job.

Pulse Nigeria

The Lagos Premiere took place at Blue Pictures Cinemas, where some guests, cast and crew members gathered to watch the movie for the first time in Lagos.

Pulse Nigeria was at the Premiere, and we had the chance to speak with members of the cast and crew.

Pulse Nigeria

The Assistant Director of #HammerTheMovie, Smart Edikan had this to say about the movie, “It’s a film for every family, and every young person can relate to it. It’s an interesting dramatic comedy, and you get to see different characters play out the story.”

“Even though it was really exciting to make the film, we had our challenges because production didn't go as planned, but we are proud of the final outcome.”

Pulse Nigeria

Mary Uye, the Associate Producer said, “The movie is educative, entertaining and enlightening. The moral of the movie is if you look well enough, you don’t have to turn to crime. All the actors were amazing, they made our job so easy, were always available and always came through.”

Linda Iheme, executive producer and a member of the cast said, “It’s a social issue drama talking about what graduates and professionals face. We are not just talking about the problems but the solutions so that those who are concerned can do something about it.”

"There is a lot of hopelessness among the youth and I decided to make this movie because it brings up hope. The cast and crew were amazing and supportive and I hope that they’ll keep supporting the movie now that it is out.”

Pulse Nigeria

Debo “Mr Macaroni” Adebayo played Pablo in the movie. “The movie is about the journey and struggles we all experience in life. I enjoyed playing Pablo, he was the bad guy in the movie.”

Fontaine Bassey, a graduate of Royal Arts Academy, was one of the lead character’s friends. “I played the role of a bad friend, a friend-enemy of some sort. I’m not like that in person, but it was really fun."

After an interesting red carpet with guests dressed to their nines, they walked into the cinema to enjoy the movie. The movie will be in cinemas nationwide from August 26th.