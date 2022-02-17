Halyna Hutchins' family sue Alec Baldwin, claim cutting cost led to fatal shooting

The lawsuit also names seven producers as defendants: Ryan Smith, Allen Cheney, Nathan Klingher, Ryan Winterstern, Anjul Nigam, Matthew Delpiano and Emily Salveson as well as crew members Sarah Zachry, Dave Halls, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, Gabrielle Pickle and Seth Kenney, among others.

While the actor is yet to react to the new allegations, he granted interviews last year denying any wrong doing.

The 42-year-old cinematographer was fatally shot and killed on 21 October 2021 while preparing for a scene in Santa Fe, New Mexico, when a gun held by Baldwin accidentally went off.

“Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but it’s not me,” Baldwin said in an interview.