RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Halyna Hutchins' family sue Alec Baldwin, claim cutting cost led to fatal shooting

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The 42-year-old cinematographer was fatally shot on the film set in October 2021.

Alec Baldwin and Halyna Hutchins [Fashionbehindthescene.com]
Alec Baldwin and Halyna Hutchins [Fashionbehindthescene.com]

The family of late Ukrainian cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has filed a lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin, alleging that reckless behaviour and trying to cut costs led to Hutchins’ death on set of 'Rust'.

Recommended articles

The lawsuit also names seven producers as defendants: Ryan Smith, Allen Cheney, Nathan Klingher, Ryan Winterstern, Anjul Nigam, Matthew Delpiano and Emily Salveson as well as crew members Sarah Zachry, Dave Halls, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, Gabrielle Pickle and Seth Kenney, among others.

While the actor is yet to react to the new allegations, he granted interviews last year denying any wrong doing.

The 42-year-old cinematographer was fatally shot and killed on 21 October 2021 while preparing for a scene in Santa Fe, New Mexico, when a gun held by Baldwin accidentally went off.

Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but it’s not me,” Baldwin said in an interview.

The bullet from Baldwin’s gun struck Hutchins in the torso and lodged in the shoulder of the director, Joel Souza. Hutchins was airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque, where she died.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Annie Idibia celebrates hubby after receiving N50M Valentine's day gift

Annie Idibia celebrates hubby after receiving N50M Valentine's day gift

Halyna Hutchins' family sue Alec Baldwin, claim cutting cost led to fatal shooting

Halyna Hutchins' family sue Alec Baldwin, claim cutting cost led to fatal shooting

'Black Panther' stars celebrate 4th anniversary with new BTS snaps

'Black Panther' stars celebrate 4th anniversary with new BTS snaps

The Queen of Flow season 2; everything you need to know

The Queen of Flow season 2; everything you need to know

Nigeria seeks US collaboration to improve Nollywood production

Nigeria seeks US collaboration to improve Nollywood production

Caroline Danjuma shows off new lover weeks after being accused of dating Timaya

Caroline Danjuma shows off new lover weeks after being accused of dating Timaya

Davido's loyal aide Israel DMW involved in an accident, crashes new car gift

Davido's loyal aide Israel DMW involved in an accident, crashes new car gift

Introducing TLO, Afrobeats’ New Kid on The Block

Introducing TLO, Afrobeats’ New Kid on The Block

Tonto Dikeh gifts son plot of land for 6th birthday

Tonto Dikeh gifts son plot of land for 6th birthday

Trending

The Tinder Swindler's Simon Leviev returns to IG on Valentine's day

Simon Leviev in 'The Tinder Swindler'

Nollywood Screenwriting contest announces call for aspiring writers & filmmakers

Nollywood Screenwriting contest (NSWC) organizers

Ikorodu Bois join cast of Kunle Afolayan's new period drama

Ikorodu Bois photographed with Kunle Afolayan at KAP studios [Instagram/Kunleafo]

“Life has been very good since Nigerian Idol” - Season 6 first runner-up Atela

Nigerian Idol first runner-up Atela