RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Gulder Ultimate Search: Odudu Otu emerges season 12 winner

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The 22-year-old athlete takes home the N50 million grand prize which includes an SUV.

Odudu Ime Otu wins Gulder Ultimate Search season 12 [Instagram]
Odudu Ime Otu wins Gulder Ultimate Search season 12 [Instagram]

Gulder Ultimate Search season 12 has wrapped up with Akwa Ibom athlete Odudu Otu emerging winner.

Recommended articles

The 22-year-old star seized the coveted win after beating three other finalists to discover the chest containing the proverbial Akolo’s secret brew over the weekend.

Otu's win will see him take home the N50 million prize which includes an SUV and an all expense paid trip to Dubai.

The 12th season of the survival reality show kicked off on October 16 with hosts Toke Makinwa and alumnus Kunle Remi as headliners. Former headliner, Bob-Manuel Udokwu also made a guest appearance, guiding the top four finalists on their quest for Akolo's chest.

Themed 'The Age of Craftsmanship', the show had 18 contestants in the jungle after nearly a decade of hiatus. Otu joins the list of gallant previous winners including Michael Nwachukwu, Chris Okagbue.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gulder Ultimate Search: Odudu Otu emerges season 12 winner

Gulder Ultimate Search: Odudu Otu emerges season 12 winner

'We got married in 2020' - Former BBNaija's Miracle's estranged lover reveals

'We got married in 2020' - Former BBNaija's Miracle's estranged lover reveals

Triller spotlights Africa's hottest young creatives in 'My Day with Triller’ series

Triller spotlights Africa's hottest young creatives in 'My Day with Triller’ series

Peru para: How can the South American country reward Fireboy DML for Place branding

Peru para: How can the South American country reward Fireboy DML for Place branding

‘Wifey of the Year’ says social media as Fella Makafui twerks for Medikal on stage (VIDEO)

‘Wifey of the Year’ says social media as Fella Makafui twerks for Medikal on stage (VIDEO)

Wanlov the Kubolor drops naked photo to celebrate Christmas (PHOTOS)

Wanlov the Kubolor drops naked photo to celebrate Christmas (PHOTOS)

Here are the 10 hottest Nigerian artists of 2021 [Pulse Picks]

Here are the 10 hottest Nigerian artists of 2021 [Pulse Picks]

See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate Christmas

See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate Christmas

'Tacha gifted herself N10M, not fans' - actress Esther Nwachukwu

'Tacha gifted herself N10M, not fans' - actress Esther Nwachukwu

Trending

Watch 'A Naija Christmas' cast's moving tribute to Rachel Oniga

Rachel Oniga in 'A Naija Christmas' directed by Kunle Afolayan [Instagram]

'Aki and Pawpaw' remake grosses N30 million in opening weekend

'Aki and Pawpaw' official poster [Instagram/charlesofplay]

Linda Osifo says she was once turned down by producers for her accent

Linda Osifo

Deyemi Okanlawon challenges Yahaya Bello to set up film fund in Kogi state

Deyemi Okanlawon [Instagram/DeyemiTheActor]