Gulder Ultimate Search: Odudu Otu emerges season 12 winner

The 22-year-old star seized the coveted win after beating three other finalists to discover the chest containing the proverbial Akolo’s secret brew over the weekend.

Otu's win will see him take home the N50 million prize which includes an SUV and an all expense paid trip to Dubai.

The 12th season of the survival reality show kicked off on October 16 with hosts Toke Makinwa and alumnus Kunle Remi as headliners. Former headliner, Bob-Manuel Udokwu also made a guest appearance, guiding the top four finalists on their quest for Akolo's chest.