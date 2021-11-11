RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Gulder Ultimate Search: Clan Iroko claim flawless victory after last task’s loss

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Clan Iroko secured their victory in the Unpack Task in what can only be called the most exemplary display of teamwork.

Gulder Ultimate Search: Clan Iroko claim flawless victory after last task’s loss
Gulder Ultimate Search: Clan Iroko claim flawless victory after last task’s loss

The day’s task was bound to be a tricky one as the unusual presence of the anchor, Toke Makinwa, at the ring of the ultimate warriors indicated. The unpack task was a multifaceted task that aimed to test the clans’ speed, keen observation, intellect, and teamwork.

Recommended articles

Two members would unpack the box at the starting point. Other members will deliver the wooden pieces of the box to one member, dubbed the engineer, who would fix the bridge. Once the bridge is done, all the members would go across it, and a different member would unpack the bridge and bring the pieces back to the team to solve the puzzle.

From the start of the game, Clan Iroko’s fate was clear. The team engineer, Damola, efficiently built the bridge in record time, which allowed them to get to the puzzle board on time. At first, there was a little confusion on how to retrieve the puzzle pieces from the bridge, but the delegated member Tobechukwu figured it out, and Iroko claimed a flawless victory.

Clan Irin and Amo were nowhere close to completing their bridge when Iroko was declared the winner. Irin’s engineer, Ishmael, had difficulty completing the bridge, but eventually, he got it. The Irin clan hurried to finish their puzzle to avert the risk of eviction. On the other hand, Amo was nowhere close to completing their bridge when the Irin secured their second place.

Joy was evident in the Iroko clan; they had redeemed their loss last week with a landslide victory. It was apparent that the clan had begun to understand how important utilizing each member’s strength in the right place was.

Watch Gulder Ultimate Search 12 on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153), and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 pm.

----

#FeaturebyNigerianBreweries

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gulder Ultimate Search: Clan Amo losing streak as Emmanuel Nnebe is evicted

Gulder Ultimate Search: Clan Amo losing streak as Emmanuel Nnebe is evicted

Gulder Ultimate Search: Clan Iroko claim flawless victory after last task’s loss

Gulder Ultimate Search: Clan Iroko claim flawless victory after last task’s loss

'I nor dey give man money and car again o' - Tonto Dikeh forewarns prospective toasters

'I nor dey give man money and car again o' - Tonto Dikeh forewarns prospective toasters

BON awards to honour filmmaker Chico Ejiro with achievement award

BON awards to honour filmmaker Chico Ejiro with achievement award

Actress Lilian Afegbai releases stunning photos to mark 30th birthday

Actress Lilian Afegbai releases stunning photos to mark 30th birthday

'I'm the luckiest guy in the world because I get to love you' - Ibrahim Suleman celebrates Linda Ejiofor on anniversary

'I'm the luckiest guy in the world because I get to love you' - Ibrahim Suleman celebrates Linda Ejiofor on anniversary

Gulder Ultimate Search 12: Only those who listen make it to the top

Gulder Ultimate Search 12: Only those who listen make it to the top

Actor Ayoola Ayolola finally reacts to exiting 'The Men's Club' series

Actor Ayoola Ayolola finally reacts to exiting 'The Men's Club' series

Actress Ruth Kadiri offers spiritual solutions to some medical conditions

Actress Ruth Kadiri offers spiritual solutions to some medical conditions

Trending

Fans react as BBNaija Pere replaces Ayoola Ayolola on TMC series

Pere Egbi to replace Ayoola Ayolola as Aminu Garba on 'The Men's Club' series

NFVCB reportedly bans new Marvel movie 'The Eternals' from cinemas

'Wakanda Forever' production reportedly shuts down as actor suffers injury

Dwayne Johnson says his production company is getting rid of real guns on set