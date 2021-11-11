Gulder Ultimate Search: Clan Iroko claim flawless victory after last task’s loss

Two members would unpack the box at the starting point. Other members will deliver the wooden pieces of the box to one member, dubbed the engineer, who would fix the bridge. Once the bridge is done, all the members would go across it, and a different member would unpack the bridge and bring the pieces back to the team to solve the puzzle.

From the start of the game, Clan Iroko’s fate was clear. The team engineer, Damola, efficiently built the bridge in record time, which allowed them to get to the puzzle board on time. At first, there was a little confusion on how to retrieve the puzzle pieces from the bridge, but the delegated member Tobechukwu figured it out, and Iroko claimed a flawless victory.

Clan Irin and Amo were nowhere close to completing their bridge when Iroko was declared the winner. Irin’s engineer, Ishmael, had difficulty completing the bridge, but eventually, he got it. The Irin clan hurried to finish their puzzle to avert the risk of eviction. On the other hand, Amo was nowhere close to completing their bridge when the Irin secured their second place.

Joy was evident in the Iroko clan; they had redeemed their loss last week with a landslide victory. It was apparent that the clan had begun to understand how important utilizing each member’s strength in the right place was.

