Gulder Ultimate Search: Clan Amo losing streak as Emmanuel Nnebe is evicted

A member of the clan, Tosin, complained that his opinions were ignored and he felt alienated. Emmanuel Nnebe tried to justify making Jennifer the engineer as the team lead, but it all seemed like an excuse. Toke pointed out that Clan Amo’s had a teamwork problem, which led to their failure.

Clan Amo was grilled with Fireside Questions as one team member would be evicted by the end of the night. The anchor, Toke, asked them a series of questions. Anyone unable to answer their question correctly would be evicted.

At the end of the game, Emmanuel Nnebe could not answer a question correctly, and he was evicted from the show. Clan Amo has been reduced to four members as they lose another member.

Watch Gulder Ultimate Search 12 on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153), and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 pm.

