Gulder Ultimate Search 12: Salt for Riddle.

When the host, Toke Makinwa, appeared, the first thing the contestants complained about was the lack of salt. In response, she told them that the jungle was not a place of luxury and they would have to be innovative and make use of what they have to provide a sense of comfort for themselves.

Damilola did not hold back when he complained that it was the worst meal he has ever had but he finished it nonetheless.

It, therefore, came as a huge relief that even sparked celebration when salt was made available. Of course, they had to work for it as it did not come easy. It came shortly after their second task in the jungle which was won by the Irin clan. The Iroko clan came second while the Amo clan came last.

The contenders made their way back to their camp where they discovered a scroll with a riddle. They had to decipher the scroll as a team before the answer led them to look for the valuable item.

Ultimately, Damilola found the jar of salt which raised the spirit of celebration in the camp. They even took turns taking pinches of salt to taste. At last, they can now cook with some flavour.

The night however soon lost its spark when a member of the Amo clan, Omoya, was evicted at the place of the talking drum after his clan came last in the midday task. It is yet to be seen how the clan will cope with a man down.

Join in on the action as Gulder Ultimate Search airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2).

