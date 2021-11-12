Grown~ish is finally living up to its name

But I must confess the evolution from the little Zoey of Sherman oaks to the freshmen cup B, and now celebrity stylist is one I’ve drawn inspiration from. The girl just keeps winning.

The episode, season3, episode9, presents Zoey and the squad in spaces I’ve never seen them in before.

Aaron is in the final year, already exploring opportunities in corporate America. Vivek, as we know, has upped his drug empire while trying to further his sexual conquests. Jazz and Skye are preparing for the Olympic trials. The start bullet for a marathon career, Luka is running his fashion line as he embraces the idea of commitment with his new girlfriend, Jillian. Ana is becoming more open about her political opinions unapologetically. And Nomi, currently navigating the island of single motherhood.

Pulse Nigeria

The depth of change these characters have undergone during their respective arcs is undeniable. I mean, the vague teenagers in season1 contrast to the adults I’m watching now.

I can’t boast of sharing their adulthood entrance, but I do relate to one thing here, Growth.

There is this element of shock. I am often accustomed to drastic changes in a character’s story and personality. But, in this case, I am cool with it. Perhaps that’s because the concept of growth was what got me interested back in 2018. However, waiting two seasons to see the grown characters finally sold from the premier has been worth it.

And while some may insist. ‘Oh, the characters have consistently been grown’. I beg to differ. It was a vague attempt to stand out from other teen shows like Thirteen Reasons Why and Riverdale. In comparison, the selling point of other teen series is teenage angst, drug abuse, love, social media. Grown~ish didn’t want to follow that pattern, which was clear from the start. Merely with its title, Grown~ish.

While the show explores themes surrounding politics, sexuality, race, society as a side element which was pretty much the main element to viewers back in season 2, the spotlight has returned to the Characters and their respective grown decisions in an incredible adult approach, and that spotlight is drawing attention unapologetically. ‘Grown~ish’ as a show has always lived up to its name. But, unfortunately, it is I who is just doing my growing.

---

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

-----