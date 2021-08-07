Grown-ish explores police brutality in the latest episode.

Grownish is a show known never to shy away from discussing social issues but with the new special two-part episode, we see them explore the toughest one yet. ‘Police brutality!

The episode titled ‘A boy is a GUN’ sees Zoey and the rest squad reacting and dealing with the loss of another unarmed black man gunned down by a white cop.

It is commendable Kenya Barris is being progressively political with his sitcoms (Black~ish, Mixd~ish). And more filmmakers must address the horrific events of racism rather than act and pretend it never happened.

The credits of Episode 5 rolled with the dozens of names of victims of police brutality with ‘BlackBerry Molasses’ soundtrack. Remember their names!

Grownish is available for streaming on Freeform.

