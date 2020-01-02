Everyday, Tech giants and search engine supremo, Google creates a daily image on its search engine home page. These things are called 'doodles' and they are situate above the search bar.

For January 2, 2019, the doodle is late Nigerian filmmaker, entreprenur and CEO, Amaka Igwe. She passed away on April 28, 2019 at the age of 51 in Enugu State.

Her death was caused by complications from an asthma exacerbation. She was born on January 2, 1963 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria - today is a posthoumous birthday.

At the time of her death, she was the owner of Top Radio 90.9 Lagos, Q Entertainment Network and Amaka Igwe Studios. Before her death, she was a trendsetting filmmaker who produced legacy pictures like the Rattle Snake franchise, Fuji House of Commotion, Checkmate, Solitaire and The Violation franchise.

Amaka Igwe

She also directed M-NET celluloid, Barber's Wisdom in 2000.

On her legacy as a filmmaker, her Wikipedia page reads, "Igwe will be remembered for raising the bar in movie and TV production in Nigeria, setting, attaining and maintaining high standards with her company Amaka Igwe Studios at a time when Nollywood was not taken seriously, for not conforming to low standards as a means to achieving success and for inspiring many Nigerian movie makers, Nigerians, and the world as a whole.

"A sense of duty to and respect for God, her family, excellence in everything, the integrity and quality of her work, and tradition in general was an integral part of Amaka. She loved her family, and resolved to always be there for them. Amaka Igwe invested in people, and they remain her testimony.

"She often told those she directly trained that she would give them what she has so they could add to what they have and be better than her. She never thought she was indispensable, and she was committed to the growth and sustenance of the Creative Industries."

At the time of her death, the Obafemi Awolowo University and University of Ibadan alumni was survived by her husband, Charles Igwe - whom she married in 1993 - and three children.